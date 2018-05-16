Jamie Oliver Tomato & Ricotta Sauce 200G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 300kJ/72kcal
Product Description
- Tomato and Ricotta Sauce.
- Find out more: www.jamieoliver.com
- "I'm all about making mealtimes easier., because life is busy, right? So for those days when you need a kitchen time-saver. I'm here to help. I've packed these sauces with flavour - and quality ingredients - so just add pasta, dinner, sorted!"
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pot and Lid - Plastic - Widely Recycled
- Film - Plastic - Not Recycled
- Sleeve - Card - Widely Recycled
- Jamie Oliver is a registered trademark
- Ⓒ2020 Jamie Oliver Enterprises Ltd.
- Cooks in just 3 minutes
- Delicious food for busy people
- 1 of your 5-a-day
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Tomato Pulp (46%) (Tomato, Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Water, Ricotta Cheese (13%) (Whey Milk, Cream (Milk), Milk, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Tomato Purée (11%), Onion, Cream (Milk), Basil, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavourings (contains Milk), Salt, Balsamic Vinegar, Garlic, Oregano
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
For use-by date, see side of pack. Keep refrigerated 2-5°C. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by use-by date shown. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase and always by use-by date. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and use within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Stir Fry
Instructions: 3 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently. Stir occasionally. Do not allow to boil. Ensure the food is piping hot throughout and stir before serving.
Number of uses
Contains 2 servings (100g)
Recycling info
Card. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
Return to
- customerservice@chefbrand.co.uk
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|For 100g:
|Energy
|300kJ/72kcal
|Fat
|3.3g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|Carbohydrates
|7.6g
|of which sugars
|4.0g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|Protein
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.43g
|Contains 2 servings (100g)
|-
|*RI=Reference intake of an average adult(8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
