Jamie Oliver Butternut Squash Tortelloni 250G
New
- Energy1324kJ 314 kcal16%
- Fat6.5g9%
- Saturates2.3g12%
- Sugars4.6g5%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 756kJ
Product Description
- Free-range egg pasta filled with butternut squash and sage
- Find out more: www.jamieoliver.com
- "I'm all about making mealtimes easier, because life is busy, right? So for those days when you need a kitchen time-saver, I'm here to help. I've already thought about packing the pasta with flavour - and quality ingredients - so you don't have to.
- Dinner, sorted!
- Jaime
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Tray - Plastic - Widely Recycled
- Film - Plastic - Not Recycled
- Sleeve - Card - Widely Recycled
- Jamie Oliver is a registered trademark
- ©2020 Jamie Oliver Enterprises Ltd.
- Parcels of beautiful free-range egg pasta filled with smashed sweet squash & herby sage
- Cooks in just 4 minutes
- Delicious food for busy people
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Durum Wheat Semolina, Butternut Squash Purée (17%), Pasteurised Free-Range Egg (10%), Ricotta Cheese (Whey Milk, Cream (Milk), Milk, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Water, Dried Potato, Mascarpone Cheese (Cream (Milk), Milk, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid)), Sunflower Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Sage (0.4%), Natural Flavouring (contains Milk), Black Pepper, Malted Wheat Flour
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Soya.
Storage
For use-by date: see top film. Keep refrigerated 2-5°C. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by use-by date shown. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible as purchase and always by use-by date. Once defrosted use within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Simply toss with butter, finish with crispy sage and Parmesan, and serve with a nice salad.
Hob
Instructions: The practical bit: Remove all packaging - there's no need to separate the pasta, it will happen during cooking.
Cook in a large pan of boiling salted water for 5 minutes, checking the pasta is piping hot throughout. Drain and serve
Hob
Instructions: The practical bit: Remove all packaging - there's no need to separate the pasta, it will happen during cooking.
Cook in a large pan of boiling salted water for 4 minutes, checking the pasta is piping hot throughout. Drain and serve
Number of uses
Contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Card. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Chefbrand Ltd UK,
- 22 Bessemer Park,
- Milkwood Rd,
- London,
- SE24 0HG.
Return to
- Chefbrand Ltd UK,
- 22 Bessemer Park,
- Milkwood Rd,
- London,
- SE24 0HG.
- customerservice@chefbrand.co.uk
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When cooked according to instructions Per 100g
|When cooked according to instructions Per 1/2 pack cooked (approx. 175g)
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|756kJ
|1324kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|179kcal
|314kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|3.7g
|6.5g
|70g
|Of which saturates
|1.3g
|2.3g
|20g
|Carbohydrates
|30g
|53g
|-
|Of which sugars
|2.7g
|4.6g
|90g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|3.9g
|-
|Protein
|5.4g
|9.5g
|-
|Salt
|0.57g
|1.0g
|6g
|Contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|*RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020