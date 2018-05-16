By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From 2 Sultana Scones

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Free From 2 Sultana Scones
£ 1.80
£0.90/each

New

One scone
  • Energy941kJ 223kcal
    11%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars14.7g
    16%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1347kJ / 320kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Gluten free sultana scones, made with rice flour, whey butter, tapioca and potato starch, glazed with egg.
  • Gluten Free, Wheat Free Made with sultanas and whey butter for a crumbly texture and fruity taste. Enjoy hot or cold with your favourite jam for the perfect tea time classic

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rice Flour, Soaked Sultanas (20%) [Sultanas, Water], Tapioca Starch, Whey Butter (Milk) (10%), Sugar, Water, Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Buttermilk Powder (Milk) (2.5%), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonates), Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Whole Milk, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Bulking Agent (Calcium Carbonate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 2 days.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Card. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne scone (70g)
Energy1347kJ / 320kcal941kJ / 223kcal
Fat8.9g6.2g
Saturates5.2g3.6g
Carbohydrate55.3g38.7g
Sugars21.0g14.7g
Fibre2.0g1.4g
Protein3.6g2.5g
Salt0.7g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here