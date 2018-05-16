Tesco Free From 2 Sultana Scones
New
Product Description
- 2 Gluten free sultana scones, made with rice flour, whey butter, tapioca and potato starch, glazed with egg.
- Gluten Free, Wheat Free Made with sultanas and whey butter for a crumbly texture and fruity taste. Enjoy hot or cold with your favourite jam for the perfect tea time classic
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Rice Flour, Soaked Sultanas (20%) [Sultanas, Water], Tapioca Starch, Whey Butter (Milk) (10%), Sugar, Water, Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Buttermilk Powder (Milk) (2.5%), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonates), Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Whole Milk, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Bulking Agent (Calcium Carbonate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 2 days.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Card. Recycle
Net Contents
2
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One scone (70g)
|Energy
|1347kJ / 320kcal
|941kJ / 223kcal
|Fat
|8.9g
|6.2g
|Saturates
|5.2g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|55.3g
|38.7g
|Sugars
|21.0g
|14.7g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|1.4g
|Protein
|3.6g
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
