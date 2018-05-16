Tesco Fire Pit Patatas Bravas 400G

- Energy1378kJ 328kcal16%
Product Description
- Potatoes in a seasoned coating with a sachet of tomato and chilli sauce and a sachet of garlic mayonnaise.
- PERFECT BBQ SIDE Carefully prepared diced potatoes with smoked chilli and tomato sauce and a creamy garlic aioli.
- PERFECT BBQ SIDE
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Maize Flour, Olive Oil, Red Onion, Paprika, Dried Potato(Potato, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Sea Salt, Parsley, Rice Flour, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Chilli Flakes, Egg Yolk, White Sugar, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Lemon Juice, Brown Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite), Red Chilli, Red Chilli Purée, Garlic Powder, Mustard Seed, Smoked Paprika.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/180°CFan/Gas 6 35-40 mins Remove sleeve and film lid and set sachets aside. Place the foil tray on a baking tray. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35- 40 minutes. After 20 minutes turn potatoes. When cooked tumble the potatoes in the Bravas sauce, drizzle over the garlic mayonnaise. When cooking smaller portions, reduce cooking time to avoid excess browning. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time. Alternatively remove all packaging and transfer potatoes onto a pre-heated baking tray and cook in the oven for 30-35 minutes. After 20 minutes turn potatoes. When cooked tumble the potatoes in the Bravas sauce, drizzle over the garlic mayonnaise. When cooking smaller portions, reduce cooking time to avoid excess browning. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of pack (200g)
|Energy
|689kJ / 164kcal
|1378kJ / 328kcal
|Fat
|6.5g
|13.0g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|22.9g
|45.7g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|6.0g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|3.8g
|Protein
|2.6g
|5.3g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
