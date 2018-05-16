By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fire Pit Patatas Bravas 400G

Tesco Fire Pit Patatas Bravas 400G
£ 2.00
£5.00/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1378kJ 328kcal
    16%
  • Fat13.0g
    19%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars6.0g
    7%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 689kJ / 164kcal

Product Description

  • Potatoes in a seasoned coating with a sachet of tomato and chilli sauce and a sachet of garlic mayonnaise.
  • PERFECT BBQ SIDE Carefully prepared diced potatoes with smoked chilli and tomato sauce and a creamy garlic aioli.
  • PERFECT BBQ SIDE
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Maize Flour, Olive Oil, Red Onion, Paprika, Dried Potato(Potato, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Sea Salt, Parsley, Rice Flour, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Chilli Flakes, Egg Yolk, White Sugar, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Lemon Juice, Brown Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite), Red Chilli, Red Chilli Purée, Garlic Powder, Mustard Seed, Smoked Paprika.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/180°CFan/Gas 6 35-40 mins Remove sleeve and film lid and set sachets aside. Place the foil tray on a baking tray. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35- 40 minutes. After 20 minutes turn potatoes. When cooked tumble the potatoes in the Bravas sauce, drizzle over the garlic mayonnaise. When cooking smaller portions, reduce cooking time to avoid excess browning. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time. Alternatively remove all packaging and transfer potatoes onto a pre-heated baking tray and cook in the oven for 30-35 minutes. After 20 minutes turn potatoes. When cooked tumble the potatoes in the Bravas sauce, drizzle over the garlic mayonnaise. When cooking smaller portions, reduce cooking time to avoid excess browning. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of pack (200g)
Energy689kJ / 164kcal1378kJ / 328kcal
Fat6.5g13.0g
Saturates0.5g1.1g
Carbohydrate22.9g45.7g
Sugars3.0g6.0g
Fibre1.9g3.8g
Protein2.6g5.3g
Salt0.3g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

