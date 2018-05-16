By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ben & Jerry's Baked Alaska Vanilla Ice Cream 465Ml

image 1 of Ben & Jerry's Baked Alaska Vanilla Ice Cream 465Ml
£ 4.50
£0.97/100ml

New

2x scoop = 100ml/83g
  • Energy925kJ 221kcal
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1115 kJ

Product Description

  • Vanilla dairy ice cream with a marshmallow swirl (11%) and white polar bear shaped chunks (7.5%)
  • Ben & Jerry's Baked Alaska comes crammed with delicious vanilla ice cream, marshmallow swirls and white polar bears. Wait. “White polar bears”? Oh, yes. Get ready to indulge in an Arctic daydream. We know this won't come as a surprise, but at Ben & Jerry's we've always thought that, just like ice cream, the planet's polar ice caps are best kept frozen. Take it from us, ice cream lovers; if it's melted, it's ruined! So, in the name of climate justice and keeping things cool, very cool, we're bringing back this blissful blizzard of a cool concoction. Remember when you were a kid and it'd snow so much they had to cancel school? Those were special days, all the world white, cold and magical. Well, that's the kind of feeling you get when you pop open a tub of Baked Alaska. Plus, there's a little extra magic in knowing we're working together to combat climate change. Speaking of magic, we believe in making sure all of our ingredients are good for you AND good for the planet. That's why we only use Fairtrade certified sugar and vanilla in Baked Alaska tubs. (And rest assured - no polar bears were harmed in the making of this flavour). Enjoy!
  • Ben & Jerry's mission is to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our frozen dessert business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers and neighbours alike
  • Pack size: 465ML

Information

Ingredients

Cream (Milk) (27%), Water, Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Free Range Egg Yolk, Coconut Oil, Whole Milk Powder, Egg White, Vanilla Extract, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Pectin, Carrageenan), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Sugar, Vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 19%

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten

Storage

Store at -18°C. Best before end: see bottom of container.

Net Contents

465ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 ml = 2 x scoop**%* Per 2 x scoop**
Energy 1115 kJ925 kJ
-266 kcal221 kcal11%
Fat 14 g12 g17%
of which saturates 9,9 g8,2 g41%
Carbohydrate 30 g25 g10%
of which sugars 26 g22 g24%
Protein 3,7 g3,1 g6%
Salt 0,13 g0,11 g2%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**2x scoop = 100ml = 83g, 465ml = 390g = 4,5 x (2x scoop)---

