Marmite Houmous 200G

£ 1.50
£750.00/100g

Each 50g serving contains
  • Energy536kJ 129kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.8g
    11%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1071kJ

Product Description

  • Cooked chickpeas with Marmite®, tahini sesame seed paste, lemon juice from concentrate and garlic purée.
  • Marmite® is a trademark of Unilever used under licence, all rights reserved.
  • Yeast extract
  • Suitable for: Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 0.2G

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Chickpeas (58%), Marmite (13%), (Yeast Extract (Barley, Wheat, Oats, Rye), Salt, Vegetable Juice from Concentrate, Vitamins, Natural Flavouring (Celery)), Tahini Paste (Sesame Seeds) (9%), Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Water, Marmite Powder (1.0%), (Yeast Extract Powder, Lactose (Milk), Salt, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavouring, Marmite (Yeast Extract (Barley, Wheat, Oats, Rye), Salt, Vegetable Juice Concentrate, Vitamins, Natural Flavouring (Celery)), Garlic Purée, Salt, Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Celery, Milk, Oats, Rye, Sesame, Wheat

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Consume within 2 days of opening and by the 'Use by' date shown.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

This pack provides: 4 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Fresh-Pak Chilled Foods Ltd,
  • 1 Waterside Park,
  • Wombwell,
  • Barnsley,
  • S73 0BB.

Return to

  • Love it? Hate it?
  • If for any reason you are not satisfied with this product contact
  • Fresh-Pak Chilled Foods Ltd,
  • 1 Waterside Park,
  • Wombwell,
  • Barnsley,
  • S73 0BB.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As SoldA 50g Serving ContainsReference Intake*
Energy 1071kJ536kJ8400kJ
-257kcal129kcal2000kcal
Fat 16g7.8g70g
of which Saturates 1.7g0.8g20g
Carbohydrate 16g7.9g260g
of which Sugars 1.7g0.9g90g
Fibre 4.7g2.3g
Protein 11g5.6g50g
Salt 2.3g0.1g6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

