Marmite Houmous 200G
- Energy536kJ 129kcal6%
- Fat7.8g11%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars0.9g1%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1071kJ
Product Description
- Cooked chickpeas with Marmite®, tahini sesame seed paste, lemon juice from concentrate and garlic purée.
- Marmite® is a trademark of Unilever used under licence, all rights reserved.
- Yeast extract
- Suitable for: Vegetarians
- Pack size: 0.2G
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Chickpeas (58%), Marmite (13%), (Yeast Extract (Barley, Wheat, Oats, Rye), Salt, Vegetable Juice from Concentrate, Vitamins, Natural Flavouring (Celery)), Tahini Paste (Sesame Seeds) (9%), Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Water, Marmite Powder (1.0%), (Yeast Extract Powder, Lactose (Milk), Salt, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavouring, Marmite (Yeast Extract (Barley, Wheat, Oats, Rye), Salt, Vegetable Juice Concentrate, Vitamins, Natural Flavouring (Celery)), Garlic Purée, Salt, Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Celery, Milk, Oats, Rye, Sesame, Wheat
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Consume within 2 days of opening and by the 'Use by' date shown.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Number of uses
This pack provides: 4 servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Fresh-Pak Chilled Foods Ltd,
- 1 Waterside Park,
- Wombwell,
- Barnsley,
- S73 0BB.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Sold
|A 50g Serving Contains
|Reference Intake*
|Energy
|1071kJ
|536kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|257kcal
|129kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|16g
|7.8g
|70g
|of which Saturates
|1.7g
|0.8g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|16g
|7.9g
|260g
|of which Sugars
|1.7g
|0.9g
|90g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|2.3g
|Protein
|11g
|5.6g
|50g
|Salt
|2.3g
|0.1g
|6g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
