Mikes Hard Seltzer With Lemon 330Ml

image 1 of Mikes Hard Seltzer With Lemon 330Ml
£ 2.00
£6.07/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Alcoholic sparkling water
  • Full nutritional information available at www.mikeshard.co.uk
  • Hard Seltzer: Alcoholic Sparkling Water
  • It's really that simple: Water, Alcohol, Bubbles and a hint of natural lemon, lime or black cherry. Simply refreshing and great tasting. Light and with no artificial sweeteners
  • Stop taking yourself too seriously, grab a Mike's and enjoy. Remember it's all of the fun with none of the compromises. With a handy can, it's perfect for wherever you are - relaxing with friends, at home or at a BBQ, simply pick up a can on the go.
  • Don't overthink it!!
  • Perfect for those moments you just want to unwind and have some fun.
  • Mike's Hard Seltzer is a low calories, refreshing sparkling water with a hint of natural lemon, lime or black cherry and a kick of alcohol.
  • We are the new type of alcoholic drink.
  • The one that allows you to have all the fun without making any compromises on taste, calories or refreshment.
  • 1.65 UK Units per can
  • Drink Responsibly
  • For further health information visit drinkaware.co.uk
  • Please Recycle
  • 100 Calories Per Can
  • 5% ABV
  • Natural Flavours
  • 2g Sugar Per Can
  • Gluten Free
  • No artificial sweeteners
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

Purified Water, Five - Times Distilled Spirit, Natural Flavours, Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate

Tasting Notes

  • Enjoy a light refreshing taste of Mike's Hard Seltzer Lemon, juicy notes of delicious citrus fruits and a kick of alcohol

Alcohol Units

1.65

ABV

5% vol

Country

Netherlands

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before See Bottom of Can

Produce of

Made in the Netherlands

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Importer address

  • AB Inbev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.

Distributor address

  • AB Inbev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.

Return to

  • AB Inbev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.
  • Local Consumer Helpline: 0800 65 560 75

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml :Per 330ml :
Energy 125kJ / 30kcal418kJ / 100kcal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

