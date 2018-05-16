By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Birds Eye 6 Chunky Fish Fingers Extra Large 360G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Birds Eye 6 Chunky Fish Fingers Extra Large 360G
£ 2.50
£6.95/kg
Per 2 chunky fish fingers (120g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy1014kJ 242kcal
    12%
  • Fat9.3g
    13%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.8g
    <1%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Alaska pollock fillet Fish Fingers, lightly fried.
  • Pack size: 360G

Information

Ingredients

Alaska Pollock (Fish) (56%), Breadcrumb Coating*, Rapeseed Oil, *Breadcrumb Coating (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Starch (Potato, Wheat), Salt, Yeast, Egg White Powder, Dextrose, Sugar, Paprika)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk and Mustard

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per 2 Chunky Fish Fingers (120g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ852kJ1014kJ
- kcal203kcal242kcal
Fat 7.7g9.3g
- of which Saturates 0.6g0.7g
Carbohydrate 21g25g
- of which Sugars 0.7g0.8g
Fibre 0.7g0.9g
Protein 12g14g
Salt 0.83g1.0g
Omega 3 (EPA+DHA)128mg

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here