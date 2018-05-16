Birds Eye 6 Chunky Fish Fingers Extra Large 360G

- Energy1014kJ 242kcal12%
- Fat9.3g13%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars0.8g<1%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:
Product Description
- Alaska pollock fillet Fish Fingers, lightly fried.
- Pack size: 360G
Information
Ingredients
Alaska Pollock (Fish) (56%), Breadcrumb Coating*, Rapeseed Oil, *Breadcrumb Coating (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Starch (Potato, Wheat), Salt, Yeast, Egg White Powder, Dextrose, Sugar, Paprika)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk and Mustard
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Warnings
- Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Net Contents
360g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per 2 Chunky Fish Fingers (120g) Oven Baked Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|852kJ
|1014kJ
|- kcal
|203kcal
|242kcal
|Fat
|7.7g
|9.3g
|- of which Saturates
|0.6g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|21g
|25g
|- of which Sugars
|0.7g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.9g
|Protein
|12g
|14g
|Salt
|0.83g
|1.0g
|Omega 3 (EPA+DHA)
|128mg
Safety information
Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020