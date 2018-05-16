B&J Non Dairy Coconut & Crmel Ice Cream 465ml

Product Description
- Non dairy coconut flavour ice cream with caramel (10%) & cookie (7%) swirls and chocolatey pieces (7%)
- Fabulously coconut-flavoured with chocolatey chunks and swirls of caramel and cookies. We’d like you to take just a moment and think about whether there’s anything better in the world than coconut, chocolate, cookies, and caramel all rolled into one very cool treat. Yeah, we don’t think so either. It’s probably easy to tell that we’ve been having a lot of fun crafting and churning vegan non-dairy flavour creations here at Ben & Jerry’s and… well, how should we put this?... we’re coconutty about this one! Each tub of Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Coconutterly Caramel'd ice cream is packed to the lid with coconut cream, caramel and cookie swirls, plus chocolate chunks, making it our swirliest non-dairy concoction yet. Yes, we heard you out there clamouring for dairy-less dessert deliciousness, and thanks to you we’ve embraced the vegan approach to euphoria. We think that Coconutterly Caramel’d is one of the best things our flavour gurus have ever conjured up, and after a spoonful or 12, we think you’ll agree. You know we care about what goes into every one of our healthy ice cream tubs, so it shouldn’t come as any surprise that we use Fairtrade ingredients whenever we can. For this frozen ice cream tub-full, ensuring our sugar and cocoa is Fairtrade certified makes it all the sweeter.
- Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Coconutterly Caramel'd ice cream tub
- Coconut flavoured non-dairy ice cream with chocolate chunks and swirls of caramel and cookies
- Ben & Jerry's mission is to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our frozen dessert business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers, and neighbours alike
- Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar and vanilla
- Certified 100% vegan
- Ben & Jerry’s ice cream comes in responsibly sourced packaging
- Pack size: 465ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, sugar, glucose syrup, vegetable oils (coconut, fully refined soybean, canola), ALMOND paste (2%), raw cane sugar, coconut (1%), fat-reduced cocoa powder, corn starch, icing sugar, WHEAT flour, whole WHEAT flour, pea protein, emulsifiers (sunflower lecithins, SOY lecithins), cocoa butter, stabilisers (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan), modified starch, salt, flavourings, molasses, vanilla extract, raising agent (sodium bicarbonate), BARLEY malt extract, acidity regulator (citric acid). > Sugar (excluding icing sugar), cocoa, coconut, vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 22%F. FVisit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing Contains Cereals containing Gluten., Soya, and Nuts. Certified Kosher. Contains Alcohol Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
Allergy Information
- Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten
Storage
Store at -18°C
Produce of
Netherlands
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
465 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Energy (kJ)
|1146 kJ
|985 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|273 kcal
|235 kcal
|Fat (g)
|14 g
|12 g
|of which saturates (g)
|9.4 g
|8.1 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|34 g
|29 g
|of which sugars (g)
|23 g
|20 g
|Protein (g)
|1.6 g
|1.4 g
|Salt (g)
|0.19 g
|0.16 g
