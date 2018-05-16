Ben & Jerry's Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream 465Ml

Product Description
- Peanut Butter Dairy Ice Cream with Peanut Butter Cups (19%)
- How can something so simple as Ben & Jerry's Peanut Butter Cup ice cream produce such complex enjoyment? We interrupt our regularly scheduled marketing messages to remind you just how much you love ice cream that's perfectly peanut buttery and peanut butter cuppity - simultaneously. We kid you not. This is not a peanut buttery illusion. It really is peanut butter upon peanut butter, with chocolatey peanut butter cup chunks mixed in. Peanut butter lovers rejoice! You’ve been waiting a long time for all your peanut butter dreams to come true. Yep, this wonderful flavour has made it all the way across the pond from our US creation station (where it debuted in 1989) — and it’s all thanks to you! You've been asking us to bring Ben & Jerry's Peanut Butter Cup over here, so here you have it and, with peanut butter ice cream plus a whole host of peanut butter cup chunks for you to uncover, it certainly packs a peanut buttery punch. Wowzer! The cocoa, sugar and vanilla in our ice cream are all Fairtrade certified. Caring Dairy farmers provided us with the milk and cream in this tub. We only use free-range eggs. Oh, and our packaging is always responsibly sourced. Go, get a spoon.
- Ben & Jerry's Peanut Butter Cup ice cream tub
- Peanut butter ice cream with peanut butter cups
- Ben & Jerry's mission is to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our frozen dessert business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers, and neighbours alike
- Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa and sugar
- Kosher & Halal certified
- Ben & Jerry’s ice cream comes in responsibly sourced packaging
- Pack size: 465ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, cream (MILK) (21%), sugar, condensed skimmed MILK, PEANUTS (9%), vegetable oils (coconut, rapeseed, fully refined soybean), free range EGG yolk, PEANUT flour, skimmed MILK powder, whole MILK powder, fat reduced cocoa powder, salt, natural vanilla flavouring, emulsifier (SOY lecithin), stabilisers (guar gum, carrageenan). May contain cereals containing gluten. Sugar, cocoa, vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 18% F. F Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing Contains Egg, Peanuts, Soy and Milk. May contain Cereals cont. Gluten + prods. Certified for Kosher and Halal. Yes Alcohol Suitable for vegetarians
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs
Storage
Store at -18°C
Produce of
Netherlands
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
465 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Energy (kJ)
|1297 kJ
|1181 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|310 kcal
|282 kcal
|Fat (g)
|21 g
|19 g
|of which saturates (g)
|12 g
|11 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|24 g
|22 g
|of which sugars (g)
|23 g
|21 g
|Protein (g)
|6.5 g
|5.9 g
|Salt (g)
|0.44 g
|0.4 g
|1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 5 portions)
