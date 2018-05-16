By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kellys Ice Cream Peach Parfait 950 Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Kellys Ice Cream Peach Parfait 950 Ml
£ 3.99
£0.42/100ml
Each 100ml serving contains
  • Energy464kJ 110kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars12.2g
    14%
  • Salt0.06g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 885kJ

Product Description

  • Peach flavoured dairy ice cream with honey sauce, peach sauce and almond pieces.
  • Kelly's is proud to produce proper Cornish ice cream, straight from the heart of Cornwall.
  • We carefully select the finest ingredients including fresh milk and clotted cream from local dairy herds that graze on Cornwall's lush green pastures, which gives our ice cream it's rich velvet smooth taste that everyone loves.
  • Rinse - Tub/Lid - Widely Recycled
  • British desserts
  • Topped with almonds
  • Made with clotted cream
  • Contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 950ML

Information

Ingredients

Cornish Whole Milk, Partially Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, Honey Sauce (12%) (Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Honey, Cornflour, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Invert Sugar Syrup, Safflower Concentrate, Colour (Carotenes)), Dried Glucose Syrup, Peach Sauce (7%) (Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Cornflour, Peach Concentrate, Peach Puree, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)), Sugar, Cornish Clotted Cream (Milk) (5%), Butter Oil (Milk), Almond Pieces (1%), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of other Nuts.

Storage

Best Before End: See Side of Lid.Keep frozen store below -18°C.

Number of uses

Contains approx. 9 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Lid. Widely Recycled Tub. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Kelly's of Cornwall Ltd,
  • Bodmin,
  • Cornwall,
  • PL31 1EZ.

Return to

  • Kelly's of Cornwall Ltd,
  • Bodmin,
  • Cornwall,
  • PL31 1EZ.
  • www.kellysofcornwall.co.uk

Net Contents

950ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 100mlReference Intake*%RI* per 100ml
Energy885kJ464kJ8400kJ
-211kcal110kcal2000kcal6%
Fat8.5g4.5g70g6%
of which saturates5.0g2.6g20g13%
Carbohydrate30.2g15.8g260g6%
of which sugars23.3g12.2g90g14%
Fibre0.1g0.1g--
Protein3.2g1.7g50g3%
Salt0.12g0.06g6g1%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Contains approx. 9 servings----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here