Kellys Ice Cream Peach Parfait 950 Ml

Product Description
- Peach flavoured dairy ice cream with honey sauce, peach sauce and almond pieces.
- Kelly's is proud to produce proper Cornish ice cream, straight from the heart of Cornwall.
- We carefully select the finest ingredients including fresh milk and clotted cream from local dairy herds that graze on Cornwall's lush green pastures, which gives our ice cream it's rich velvet smooth taste that everyone loves.
- Rinse - Tub/Lid - Widely Recycled
- British desserts
- Topped with almonds
- Made with clotted cream
- Contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 950ML
Information
Ingredients
Cornish Whole Milk, Partially Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, Honey Sauce (12%) (Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Honey, Cornflour, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Invert Sugar Syrup, Safflower Concentrate, Colour (Carotenes)), Dried Glucose Syrup, Peach Sauce (7%) (Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Cornflour, Peach Concentrate, Peach Puree, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)), Sugar, Cornish Clotted Cream (Milk) (5%), Butter Oil (Milk), Almond Pieces (1%), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of other Nuts.
Storage
Best Before End: See Side of Lid.Keep frozen store below -18°C.
Number of uses
Contains approx. 9 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Lid. Widely Recycled Tub. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- www.kellysofcornwall.co.uk
Net Contents
950ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 100ml
|Reference Intake*
|%RI* per 100ml
|Energy
|885kJ
|464kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|211kcal
|110kcal
|2000kcal
|6%
|Fat
|8.5g
|4.5g
|70g
|6%
|of which saturates
|5.0g
|2.6g
|20g
|13%
|Carbohydrate
|30.2g
|15.8g
|260g
|6%
|of which sugars
|23.3g
|12.2g
|90g
|14%
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|-
|-
|Protein
|3.2g
|1.7g
|50g
|3%
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.06g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approx. 9 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
