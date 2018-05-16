Robinsons Fruit Creatns B/Berry Bl/Berry 1L

- Energy30kJ 8kcal0%
Product Description
- Concentrated Low Calorie Blackberry and Blueberry Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
- As we have twice the fruit**, make sure to shake first to mix it up.
- **When compared with Robinsons single concentrate squash
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 16%, Blackberry 2%, Blueberry 2%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Blackberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml Diluted†
|Per 250ml Diluted†
|Energy
|12kJ/3kcal
|30kJ/8kcal
|Salt
|0.06g
|0.15g
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, carbohydrate, sugar and protein
|-
|-
|†Dilute 1 part concentrate with 4 parts water. It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers
|-
|-
|Bottle contains 20 servings
|-
|-
