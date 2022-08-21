Wicked Kitchen Belgian Chocolate & Raspberry Cake

Absolutely scrummy
Great flavour, but too much icing ruined it for me
The flavour of this cake is excellent, chocolatey and delicious with a hint of raspberry (and no raspberry bits that stick in your teeth!). It loses two stars though because the icing to cake ratio is SO high that I had to cut huge chunks of icing off to stop it being so sickly, which was wasteful and disappointing (when you still feel like cake but there's only icing left!) I won't buy again often for that reason, but if you have a super-sweet tooth or it's for children you'll love it.
Very impressed! Great cake.
Definitely one of the best shop bought cakes I've purchased. Completely surpassed my expectations for a vegan cake. Moist. Chocolatey. Perfect combination of the raspberry flavour. Will definitely be getting again.
So good
Literally our favourite cake and love that tesco are finally stocking more vegan cakes! Don’t take this off the shelves please it’s so good!
Loved this cake it tasted absolutely delicious. So
A delicious treat
I bought this for a very allergic family member for Christmas Day. It's already half gone! That's because it's a beautifully decorated cake as well as being delicious and they couldn't wait to try it.
Tasty cake but a little dry.
Really tasty cake, the raspberry is delicious and the chocolates not too sweet, given four stars instead of five as the sponge was slightly dry.
Beautiful
Wow..... bought this for my partners 40th Birthday (our 6yr old twins picked it and I didn't know it was a vegan cake) Absolutely beautiful, sponge is nice and moist and it tastes gorgeous. One of my twins said it was she best cake she's ever had!!! Would definitely buy this again its better than other cakes I've got from tesco. Tastes amazing.
The best milk free cake I have ever had . Lovely h
Best ever.
Best chocolate cake ever, friends are now asking where I bought it.