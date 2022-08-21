We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Belgian Chocolate & Raspberry Cake

Wicked Kitchen Belgian Chocolate & Raspberry Cake
Per 66g

Energy
1225kJ
293kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
15.2g

high

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.0g

high

30%of the reference intake
Sugars
27.4g

high

30%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

low

3%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1856kJ / 444kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate & raspberry cake made with soya and beetroot. Filled with raspberry jam and Belgian chocolate frosting. Covered with Belgian chocolate frosting, raspberry pieces and a cocoa dusting.
  • Wicked chocolate made with beetroot ‘in cake, oh my ’ Layer of jam, hand finished with devilish Belgium chocolate frosting and raspberry bling a lings
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Icing Sugar, Water, Dark Chocolate (8%)(Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Soya Protein(Water, Soya Bean, Acidity Regulator (Dipotassium Phosphate, Monopotassium Phosphate), Calcium Carbonate, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Salt), Palm Oil, Cocoa Powder, Beetroot (4%), Raspberry Jam (3.5%)(Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Raspberry Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Carboxymethylcellulose), Humectant (Glycerol), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Flavouring, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Corn Starch, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Raspberry, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/12 of a cake (66g)
Energy1856kJ / 444kcal1225kJ / 293kcal
Fat23.0g15.2g
Saturates9.1g6.0g
Carbohydrate54.7g36.1g
Sugars41.5g27.4g
Fibre2.1g1.4g
Protein3.4g2.2g
Salt0.30g0.20g
Absolutely scrummy

5 stars

Absolutely scrummy

Great flavour, but too much icing ruined it for me

3 stars

The flavour of this cake is excellent, chocolatey and delicious with a hint of raspberry (and no raspberry bits that stick in your teeth!). It loses two stars though because the icing to cake ratio is SO high that I had to cut huge chunks of icing off to stop it being so sickly, which was wasteful and disappointing (when you still feel like cake but there's only icing left!) I won't buy again often for that reason, but if you have a super-sweet tooth or it's for children you'll love it.

Very impressed! Great cake.

5 stars

Definitely one of the best shop bought cakes I've purchased. Completely surpassed my expectations for a vegan cake. Moist. Chocolatey. Perfect combination of the raspberry flavour. Will definitely be getting again.

So good

5 stars

Literally our favourite cake and love that tesco are finally stocking more vegan cakes! Don’t take this off the shelves please it’s so good!

Loved this cake it tasted absolutely delicious. So

5 stars

Loved this cake it tasted absolutely delicious. So glad us Vegans are starting to be considered.

A delicious treat

5 stars

I bought this for a very allergic family member for Christmas Day. It's already half gone! That's because it's a beautifully decorated cake as well as being delicious and they couldn't wait to try it.

Tasty cake but a little dry.

4 stars

Really tasty cake, the raspberry is delicious and the chocolates not too sweet, given four stars instead of five as the sponge was slightly dry.

Beautiful

5 stars

Wow..... bought this for my partners 40th Birthday (our 6yr old twins picked it and I didn't know it was a vegan cake) Absolutely beautiful, sponge is nice and moist and it tastes gorgeous. One of my twins said it was she best cake she's ever had!!! Would definitely buy this again its better than other cakes I've got from tesco. Tastes amazing.

The best milk free cake I have ever had . Lovely h

5 stars

The best milk free cake I have ever had . Lovely hints of raspberry Delicious 😋😋

Best ever.

5 stars

Best chocolate cake ever, friends are now asking where I bought it.

