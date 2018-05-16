Royal Thai Green Chicken Curry With Jasmine Rice 400G
Typical values per 100g: Energy as sold Per 100g
Product Description
- Thai Green Chicken Curry with Jasmine Rice
- Recipes from the Royal kitchens
- Halal
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Rice (50%) (Water, Jasmine Rice, Rapeseed Oil), , Green Thai Sauce (34%) [Water, Coconut Milk, Green Beans, Thai Curry Paste (Coriander, Garlic, Sunflower Oil, Lemon Grass, Shallot, Galangal, Water, Finger Root, Green Chilli, Salt, Sugar, Kafir Lime Peel, Sweet Basil Leaves, Turmeric, Coriander Seed, Cumin, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Cream (Milk), Onion, Fish Sauce (Anchovy Extract (Fish), Salt, Sugar), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Garlic Puree, Red Chilli, Chicken Flavour Stock (Water, Onion, Carrot Juice, Tomato, Herb Extract, Glucose Syrup, Flavourings, Yeast Extracts, Salt, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Cornflour, Lime Leaf, Lemon Juice, Salt], , Chicken (15%) (Chicken Breast, Salt)
Allergy Information
- The manufacturing site handles Nuts, Peanuts & Sesame
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Suitable for home freezing on day of purchase. Use within one month. Defrost fully in refrigerator before use and consume within 24 hours.Do not refreeze once defrosted. For use by date see top of the sleeve.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Oven cook
Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas Mark 5. Time: 20 minutes
Remove outer packaging and peel back film lid & add 1 tablespoon of water to the rice. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Allow to stand for 1 minute.
Produce of
Produced in UK using ingredients from multiple origin
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Bombay Halwa Ltd.,
- Southall,
- Middlesex,
- UB2 4AB.
Return to
- Questions & Comments
- sales@bombayhalwa.com
- Bombay Halwa Ltd.,
- Southall,
- Middlesex,
- UB2 4AB.
- www.royalsweets.co.uk
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|as sold Each Pack (400g) contains
|Energy kJ
|550
|2200
|kcal
|131
|524
|Fat (g)
|4.4
|17.6
|Of which saturates (g)
|1.7
|6.8
|Carbohydrate (g)
|15.6
|62.2
|Of which sugars (g)
|3.4
|13.6
|Fibre (g)
|2.4
|9.6
|Protein (g)
|6.1
|24.4
|Salt (g)
|0.65
|2.6
|Pack contains 1 serving
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
