Royal Thai Green Chicken Curry With Jasmine Rice 400G

Royal Thai Green Chicken Curry With Jasmine Rice 400G
£ 3.00
£0.75/100g

New

Each Pack (400g) contains
  • Energy2200 kJ 524 kcal
    26%
  • Fat17.6g
    25%
  • Saturates6.8g
    34%
  • Sugars13.6g
    15%
  • Salt2.6g
    43%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy as sold Per 100g

Product Description

  • Thai Green Chicken Curry with Jasmine Rice
  • Recipes from the Royal kitchens
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Rice (50%) (Water, Jasmine Rice, Rapeseed Oil), , Green Thai Sauce (34%) [Water, Coconut Milk, Green Beans, Thai Curry Paste (Coriander, Garlic, Sunflower Oil, Lemon Grass, Shallot, Galangal, Water, Finger Root, Green Chilli, Salt, Sugar, Kafir Lime Peel, Sweet Basil Leaves, Turmeric, Coriander Seed, Cumin, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Cream (Milk), Onion, Fish Sauce (Anchovy Extract (Fish), Salt, Sugar), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Garlic Puree, Red Chilli, Chicken Flavour Stock (Water, Onion, Carrot Juice, Tomato, Herb Extract, Glucose Syrup, Flavourings, Yeast Extracts, Salt, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Cornflour, Lime Leaf, Lemon Juice, Salt], , Chicken (15%) (Chicken Breast, Salt)

Allergy Information

  • The manufacturing site handles Nuts, Peanuts & Sesame

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Suitable for home freezing on day of purchase. Use within one month. Defrost fully in refrigerator before use and consume within 24 hours.Do not refreeze once defrosted. For use by date see top of the sleeve.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas Mark 5. Time: 20 minutes
Remove outer packaging and peel back film lid & add 1 tablespoon of water to the rice. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Allow to stand for 1 minute.

Produce of

Produced in UK using ingredients from multiple origin

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Bombay Halwa Ltd.,
  • Southall,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB2 4AB.

Return to

  • Questions & Comments
  • sales@bombayhalwa.com
  • Bombay Halwa Ltd.,
  • Southall,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB2 4AB.
  • www.royalsweets.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100gas sold Each Pack (400g) contains
Energy kJ5502200
kcal131524
Fat (g)4.417.6
Of which saturates (g)1.76.8
Carbohydrate (g)15.662.2
Of which sugars (g)3.413.6
Fibre (g)2.49.6
Protein (g)6.124.4
Salt (g)0.652.6
Pack contains 1 serving--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

