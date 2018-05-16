- Energy956kJ 226kcal11%
- Fat2.2g3%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars5.4g6%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 956kJ / 226kcal
Product Description
- Hovis Wholemeal loaf with malted wheat flakes topped with wheat bran
- At Hovis®, we've been baking bread for more than 130 years. All our loaves have been lovingly created by our expert bakers using quality ingredients. Inspired by our classic Wholemeal loaf, with nutty and caramelised notes, blended with malted wheat flakes for a delicious flavour. Hovis®, baked in store with no artificial preservatives.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Malted Wheat Flakes (3%), Yeast, Wheat Bran (2%), Caramelised Sugar, Wheat Protein, Fermented Wheat Flour, Salt, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Rapeseed), Soya Flour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Wheat Starch.
Allergy Information
- Contains gluten, wheat and soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens
Number of uses
n/a Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
320g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|956kJ / 226kcal
|956kJ / 226kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|2.2g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|39.1g
|39.1g
|Sugars
|5.4g
|5.4g
|Fibre
|6.3g
|6.3g
|Protein
|9.4g
|9.4g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020