Ben & Jerry's Birthday Cake Vanilla Ice Cream 465Ml
New
- Energy1025kJ 244kcal12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1139 kJ
Product Description
- Cake Batter (12%) Dairy Ice Cream with Pink Frosting (6%) & Strawberry Swirls (6%) and Cake Pieces (4%)
- Ben & Jerry's Birthday Cake ice cream comes crammed with delicious vanilla ice cream, pink frosting, strawberry swirls and cake pieces. You don't need an excuse to party when you've a tub of Birthday Cake in your freezer! If you think about it, every day is someone's birthday (whether you actually know them or not). So why not celebrate on a regular basis, just in case? No? Too random for you? OK, well, here's two actual reasons to get your party on: every year both Ben & Jerry have birthdays! So celebrate with them by tucking into this cake batter-tastic creation, swirled with pink frosting and strawberry. We also included a generous helping of cake pieces for you traditionalists out there who need to have your cake and eat it, too. And we keep it real for you ice cream rebels - by floating those swirls and cake pieces on a base of vanilla cake batter ice cream, so you can get all of the thrill of licking clean the mixing bowl. Now that's a reason to party! Go big or go home, whether it's your birthday, or someone else's. Now that we're older and wiser here at Ben & Jerry's, we're committed to using dairy from the happy cows in our Caring Dairy programme, and free-range eggs from our hens. Ben & Jerry's Birthday Cake ice cream is also made with Fairtrade certified sugar, cocoa and vanilla, then wrapped up in responsibly sourced packaging for a gift you can feel good about giving and receiving.
- Ben & Jerry's mission is to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our frozen dessert business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers and neighbours alike
- Pack size: 465ML
Information
Ingredients
Cream (Milk) (23%), Water, Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Icing Sugar, Strawberry Puree (3, 3%), Wheat Flour, Free Range Egg Yolk, Vegetable Oils (Fully Refined Soybean, Sunflower), Butter (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Brown Sugar, Butter Oil (Milk), Free Range Egg Powder, Vanilla Extract, Stabilisers (Modified Starch, Guar Gum, Pectin, Carrageenan), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithins), Colour (Beetroot), Natural Butter and Vanilla Flavourings with other Natural Flavourings (Milk), Flavourings, Elderberry Concentrate, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 20%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store at -18°C.Best before end: see bottom of container.
Net Contents
465ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml = 2 x scoop**
|%* Per 2 x scoop**
|Energy
|1139 kJ
|1025 kJ
|-
|271 kcal
|244 kcal
|12%
|Fat
|15 g
|13 g
|19%
|of which saturates
|8.1 g
|7.3 g
|37%
|Carbohydrate
|31 g
|28 g
|11%
|of which sugars
|28 g
|25 g
|28%
|Protein
|3.3 g
|3.0 g
|6%
|Salt
|0.19 g
|0.17 g
|3%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**2x scoop = 100ml = 90g, 465ml = 419g = 4,5 x (2x scoop)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020