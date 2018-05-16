By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ben & Jerry's Birthday Cake Vanilla Ice Cream 465Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Ben & Jerry's Birthday Cake Vanilla Ice Cream 465Ml
£ 4.50
£0.97/100ml

New

2x scoop = 100ml/90g
  • Energy1025kJ 244kcal
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1139 kJ

Product Description

  • Cake Batter (12%) Dairy Ice Cream with Pink Frosting (6%) & Strawberry Swirls (6%) and Cake Pieces (4%)
  • Ben & Jerry's Birthday Cake ice cream comes crammed with delicious vanilla ice cream, pink frosting, strawberry swirls and cake pieces. You don't need an excuse to party when you've a tub of Birthday Cake in your freezer! If you think about it, every day is someone's birthday (whether you actually know them or not). So why not celebrate on a regular basis, just in case? No? Too random for you? OK, well, here's two actual reasons to get your party on: every year both Ben & Jerry have birthdays! So celebrate with them by tucking into this cake batter-tastic creation, swirled with pink frosting and strawberry. We also included a generous helping of cake pieces for you traditionalists out there who need to have your cake and eat it, too. And we keep it real for you ice cream rebels - by floating those swirls and cake pieces on a base of vanilla cake batter ice cream, so you can get all of the thrill of licking clean the mixing bowl. Now that's a reason to party! Go big or go home, whether it's your birthday, or someone else's. Now that we're older and wiser here at Ben & Jerry's, we're committed to using dairy from the happy cows in our Caring Dairy programme, and free-range eggs from our hens. Ben & Jerry's Birthday Cake ice cream is also made with Fairtrade certified sugar, cocoa and vanilla, then wrapped up in responsibly sourced packaging for a gift you can feel good about giving and receiving.
  • Ben & Jerry's mission is to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our frozen dessert business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers and neighbours alike
  • Pack size: 465ML

Information

Ingredients

Cream (Milk) (23%), Water, Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Icing Sugar, Strawberry Puree (3, 3%), Wheat Flour, Free Range Egg Yolk, Vegetable Oils (Fully Refined Soybean, Sunflower), Butter (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Brown Sugar, Butter Oil (Milk), Free Range Egg Powder, Vanilla Extract, Stabilisers (Modified Starch, Guar Gum, Pectin, Carrageenan), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithins), Colour (Beetroot), Natural Butter and Vanilla Flavourings with other Natural Flavourings (Milk), Flavourings, Elderberry Concentrate, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 20%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store at -18°C.Best before end: see bottom of container.

Net Contents

465ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 ml = 2 x scoop**%* Per 2 x scoop**
Energy 1139 kJ1025 kJ
-271 kcal244 kcal12%
Fat 15 g13 g19%
of which saturates 8.1 g7.3 g37%
Carbohydrate 31 g28 g11%
of which sugars 28 g25 g28%
Protein 3.3 g3.0 g6%
Salt 0.19 g0.17 g3%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**2x scoop = 100ml = 90g, 465ml = 419g = 4,5 x (2x scoop)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here