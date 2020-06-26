By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Honey Roast Ham 18 Slices 380G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Honey Roast Ham 18 Slices 380G
£ 4.00
£1.06/100g
One slice
  • Energy109kJ 26kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 516kJ / 122kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cooked and honey cured ham formed form cuts of pork leg meat and honey roasted.
  • Carefully selected cuts honey cured, glazed and roasted for a subtle sweetness.
  • Carefully selected cuts honey cured, glazed and roasted for a subtle sweetness.
  • Pack size: 380G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (97%), Honey (2%), Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork, and British, EU and non-EU honey.

Number of uses

18 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

380g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (21g)
Energy516kJ / 122kcal109kJ / 26kcal
Fat3.2g0.7g
Saturates1.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate1.5g0.3g
Sugars1.5g0.3g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein21.7g4.6g
Salt1.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

This ham is by far the best.

5 stars

I have a 7 year old who is a bit of a critic especially when it comes to meat and he demolishes this ham just can’t get enough also love it myself thanks Kathryn top job 😀

Usually bought next

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Tesco 4 Roast Beef Slices 100G

£ 2.00
£2.00/100g

Offer

Hovis Soft White Medium Bread 800G

£ 1.00
£0.13/100g

Tesco British Roast Chicken Slices 125 G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here