Piccolo Organic Pear Banana Coconut Milk Baby Rice 100G
Product Description
- A Smooth Blend of Banana, Coconut Milk & Baby Rice
- Piccolo 100% organic stage 1 pouches are suitable from 4 months+ all natural and no added sugar. A smooth blend of pears, bananas, coconut milk & baby rice with cinnamon.
- A smooth blend of pears, bananas, coconut milk & baby rice with cinnamon.
- Inspire Little Adventures
- At Piccolo we believe the best days are fuelled by great food, so inspired by our Mediterranean roots we make naturally delicious meals and snacks to enjoy where-ever life takes you.
- - 100% Organic
- - Balanced Ingredients
- - Nutritionist Approved
- Piccolo gives back by donating 10% of our profits to charities supporting local families.
- Join the Piccolo family to find out more and find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter with @MyLittlePiccolo or visit www.mylittlepiccolo.com
- Find our Recipes www.mylittlepiccolo.com/blogs/recipes
- Just the Right Balance
- Don't panic, we're organic
- With no added sugar or salt
- Developed by experts in child nutrition
- Suitable for tiny food critics from 4/6 months+
- Always organic
- With a pinch of cinnamon
- Smooth blend
- No added sugars - only naturally occurring sugars
- No nonsense or anything artificial
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100G
- No added sugars
Information
Ingredients
Organic Pears 36%, Organic Bananas 35%, Organic Coconut Milk 24%, Organic Rice Flour 5%, Organic Lemon Concentrate <0.1%, Organic Cinnamon <0.1%
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Feed Warm or Cold. To warm stand pouch in a bowl of hot water. Never microwave pouch.
Warnings
- WARNING: The cap could be a potential choking hazard.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Piccolo,
- Casa Piccolo,
- 27 Old Gloucester Street,
- London,
- WC1N 5AX,
Return to
- If the pouch looks damaged or inflated do not feed to you Piccolo and return the pouch to the address below.
- Piccolo,
- Casa Piccolo,
- 27 Old Gloucester Street,
- London,
- WC1N 5AX,
- UK.
- www.mylittlepiccolo.com
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
100g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|487
|Energy (kcal)
|116
|Fat (g)
|4.5
|of which saturates (g)
|3.9
|Carbohydrate (g)
|16
|of which sugars (g)*
|9.7
|Fibre (g)
|1.9
|Protein (g)
|1.2
|Salt (g)
|0.01
|Sodium (mg)
|4
|*Only naturally occurring sugars
|-
Safety information
WARNING: The cap could be a potential choking hazard.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.