Wellbio 10 Billion Cfu Capsules X30
Offer
Product Description
- Live cultures supplement with calcium and inulin
- 10 Billion CFU*
- High strength microbiotic formula.
- *Colony Forming Unit.
- 7 Strains
- Broad spectrum including Lactobacillus Acidophilus and Bifidobacterium.
- Digestive System
- With calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.
- The UK's most studied microbiotic cultures.
- Lab4® is the most comprehensively researched group of gut bacteria in the UK:
- Lactobacillus acidophilus (2 selected strains)
- Bifidobacterium bifidum
- Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. lactis
- Your body is an Eco System!
- Study and research on the human microbiome, including trillions of bacteria in our body, is advancing fast and becoming key to our better understanding of the body.
- What are Wellbio® Live Cultures?
- 7 strains of broad spectrum high quality live cultures, which complement the bacteria naturally found in the digestive system.
- With Triphase™ Stabilising Technology
- To help protect the level of live cultures. No need to keep in the fridge. Wellbio Live Cultures also provides calcium and inulin.
Information
Ingredients
Calcium Carbonate (Carrier: Corn Starch), Inulin (Cichorium Intybus Root), Capsule Shell (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Colours: Titanium Dioxide & Copper Chlorophyllins [Natural Source]), Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Microbiotic Mix (Lactobacillus Acidophilus Co-Culture [Lactobacillus Acidophilus CUL60 & CUL21], Bifidobacterium Co-Culture [Bifidobacterium Animalis Subsp. Lactis CUL34 & Bifidobacterium Bifidum CUL20], Lactobacillus Rhamnosus CUL63, Lactobacillus Plantarum CUL66, Streptococcus Thermophilus CUL68]), Anti-Caking Agents: Silicon Dioxide & Magnesium Stearate
Allergy Information
- Made in a site that may handle Nuts
Storage
Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.Wellbio® does not need to be refrigerated.
Warnings
- FOOD SUPPLEMENT
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients.
- Not suitable for children.
Net Contents
30 x Capsules
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Av. per capsule
|% NRV†
|Lactobacillus acidophilus CUL60
|3.56 Billion
|-
|Lactobacillus acidophilus CUL21
|3.56 Billion
|-
|Bifidobacterium animalis subsp.lactis CUL34
|2.26 Billion
|-
|Bifidobacterium bifidum CUL20
|0.12 Billion
|-
|Lactobacillus rhamnosus CUL63
|0.17 Billion
|-
|Lactobacillus plantarum CUL66
|0.17 Billion
|-
|Streptococcus thermophilus CUL68
|0.17 Billion
|-
|Inulin
|100mg
|-
|Calcium
|120mg
|15
|Microbiotic Cultures, typically providing 10 Billion (10 x 10 9) viable cells
|-
|-
|†NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, mg - milligram
|-
|-
Safety information
FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020