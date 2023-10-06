We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Biotiful Kefir Cultured Dairy Drink Mango 500ml

Biotiful Kefir Cultured Dairy Drink Mango 500ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.60

£5.20/litre

Kefir: fermented milk with mangoVisit www.biotifulguthealth.com to verify the comparison.
Gut health**Biotiful Kefir is a source of calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.Immunity support**Biotiful kefir is packed with naturally healthy nutrients, supporting your immunity** and with no sugar added.Gut happy, everyday**Biotiful Kefir is a source of vitamin B12 which supports the normal functioning of the immune system.
UK's No1 Kefir Brand‡‡By volume salesBiotiful Gut Health products have been enjoyed by UK consumers for over 10 years.Based on the traditional 2000-year old recipe, our kefir drinks are crafted by fermenting high quality British milk with an authentic blend of live cultures.
Source of proteinNo sugar addedGut happy, everydayBillions of Live CulturesSource of Calcium
Pack size: 500ML
Calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymesVitamin B12 which supports the normal functioning of the immune system
Source of proteinNo sugar addedSource of Calcium

Ingredients

Pasteurised Cow's Milk (88%) Fermented with Live Kefir Cultures†, Mango Puree (4%), Fruit Extract (Apple, Carob, Grape), Stabiliser (Pectin), Natural Flavouring, Lemon Concentrate, †Includes: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Casei, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus

Allergy Information

For allergens: See ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Portions per bottle

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before opening

View all Active, Immune Support & Gut Health Yogurts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here