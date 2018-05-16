By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Twinings Peppermint & Strawberry 20 Teabags 36G

Twinings Peppermint & Strawberry 20 Teabags 36G
£ 2.49
£6.92/100g

Product Description

  • Strawberry flavoured peppermint infusion with a hint of black pepper
  • Sourced with care
  • We source with care www.sourcedwithcare.com
  • Discover irresistible infusions for the flavour curious
  • Tempting fruit and herbal infusions, packed full of extraordinary flavours and natural ingredients.
  • Cool, refreshing peppermint meets sweet strawberry in this lively infusion. We've added just a touch of black peppercorn for a subtle kick at the end which makes for a really invigorating, punchy drink.
  • Biodegradable teabags and fully recyclable box
  • Don't forget to pop your teabag into the food waste bin
  • Twinings is a registered trademark of R. Twinings and Company Limited

By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London.

  • With a black peppercorn kick
  • All natural ingredients
  • Caffeine free
  • Sugar free
  • Pack size: 36G
  • Sugar free

Information

Ingredients

Peppermint (80%), Natural Strawberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (10%), Black Peppercorns (5%), Natural Peppermint Flavouring (3%), Natural Flavouring

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • One glass mug + one tea bag
  • Add boiling water
  • Wait 3 minutes
  • Enjoy!
  • Try this blend when you need a refreshing pick me up throughout the day

Number of uses

20 Count

Name and address

  • R Twining and Company Sp. z o.o.,

Return to

  • Want to talk tea?
  • Call us on 01264 313444
  • Visit our website at twinings.co.uk or write to us at:
  • R Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Net Contents

36g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml Brewed Infusion**
Energy10 kJ / 2 kcal
Fat0 g
of which saturates0 g
Carbohydrate0 g
of which sugars0 g
Protein0 g
Salt0 g
** Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml water for 3 minutes-

