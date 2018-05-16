Twinings Peppermint & Strawberry 20 Teabags 36G

Product Description
- Strawberry flavoured peppermint infusion with a hint of black pepper
- Cool, refreshing peppermint meets sweet strawberry in this lively infusion. We've added just a touch of black peppercorn for a subtle kick at the end which makes for a really invigorating, punchy drink.
- With a black peppercorn kick
- All natural ingredients
- Caffeine free
- Sugar free
- Pack size: 36G
Information
Ingredients
Peppermint (80%), Natural Strawberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (10%), Black Peppercorns (5%), Natural Peppermint Flavouring (3%), Natural Flavouring
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Preparation and Usage
- One glass mug + one tea bag
- Add boiling water
- Wait 3 minutes
- Enjoy!
- Try this blend when you need a refreshing pick me up throughout the day
Number of uses
20 Count
Name and address
- R Twining and Company Sp. z o.o.,
Net Contents
36g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml Brewed Infusion**
|Energy
|10 kJ / 2 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|0 g
|of which sugars
|0 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
|** Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml water for 3 minutes
|-
