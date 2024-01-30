Jolly Hog Unsmoked Bacon 200G

6 Unsmoked Dry Cured Back Bacon Rashers

Our Unsmoked Bacon... Dry cured by hand and thick cut, with seriously mouthwatering taste and texture, our unsmoked British bacon really hits the spot.

Jolly Good Food for Jolly Good Times... What do we mean by Jolly Good Food? We mean food full of full-on flavour that you'll want to share. Food made with real care, championing animal welfare and protecting our planet. Jolly Good Food for jolly good times - from our family to yours. Once upon a time, our lives were very different. A rugby player, a ship broker and a cabinet maker - three brothers united by a love of food, in search of the perfect sausage. 2007 - Given a sausage maker by his wife for his birthday, Olly makes our first ever sausage in his flat. Soon they're sizzling nicely and selling fast - starting in the carpark of Twickenham Stoop stadium. After several summers sharing jolly good times and selling jolly good sausages at festivals, we open our first restaurant. 2015 - Pigsty Our sausages hit the shops. Bacon quickly follows. 2020 - Lockdown. A bit of a gamechanger - restaurants and events go on the backburner, but our shop sales are heating up! 2022 - Our commitment to do business responsibly is recognised as we become a B Corp. We're jolly proud. What's next? We'll, the future's looking tasty. Watch this space...

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. 6* *Average 6 rashers. Each rasher is one serving. RSPCA Assured - Certification Mark, The Outdoor Bred pork in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme

Tasty & responsible Great taste 2022 Gluten Free

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

British Outdoor Bred RSPCA Assured Pork (96%), Sea Salt, Sugar, Preservatives: Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite

Allergy Information

Allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Net Contents

200g ℮

