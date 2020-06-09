Tesco 4 Maple & Maple & Pecan Plaits 350G

- Energy1413kJ 339kcal17%
- Fat21.2g30%
- Saturates8.5g43%
- Sugars11.5g13%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1811kJ / 434kcal
Product Description
- Frozen 4 Danish pastries with maple syrup filling and pecan nuts ready to bake.
- Our maple and pecan plaits have been frozen so you can enjoy them warm from the oven with that freshly baked aroma in your home.
- Ready to Bake Light, flaky pastry with sweet maple syrup filling, topped with pecans
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Vegetable Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring], Water, Sugar, Pecan Nuts (3%), Yeast, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Maple Syrup (1%), Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Cane Sugar Syrup, Stabilisers (Pectin, Calcium Alginate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate), Modified Potato Starch, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Pectin), Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Dried Skimmed Milk, Coconut Oil, Gelling Agent (Agar), Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Milk Proteins, Colour (Mixed Carotenes).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Oven 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 21-23 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 21-23 minutes. Do not overcook. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time. Allow to cool slightly before serving.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One maple and pecan plait (78g**)
|Energy
|1811kJ / 434kcal
|1413kJ / 339kcal
|Fat
|27.2g
|21.2g
|Saturates
|10.8g
|8.5g
|Carbohydrate
|40.5g
|31.6g
|Sugars
|14.8g
|11.5g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|1.9g
|Protein
|5.7g
|4.4g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
|** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 312g.
Safety information
