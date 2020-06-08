By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Naked Strawberry Zing Smoothie 360Ml

image 1 of Naked Strawberry Zing Smoothie 360Ml
£ 2.36
£0.66/100ml

Offer

Each 150ml serving contains:
  • Energy263 kJ 62 kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars13g
    14%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 176kJ

Product Description

  • Strawberry, Banana & Lime Fruit Juice Drink with Natural Flavours and Vitamin C.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • - 360ml bottle of Naked Strawberry Zing Smoothie
  • - A delicious fruity blend of strawberry, banana and lime. This smoothie with a citrus twist will put a zing in your step every morning
  • - This bottle contains 2-3 servings
  • - Naked Strawberry Zing is a source of vitamin C which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • - Plastic widely recycled
  • - Keep Naked Zing Smoothies refrigerated, shake well before serving and consume within 5 days of opening
  • At Naked, we are dedicated to creating the best tasting smoothies around. We want to crush even more good stuff into each of our signature blends. We're proud of every single ingredient that we source - yes, even you parsley! Discover the full range of Naked juices and smoothies for delicious refreshment at any time of the day.
  • This product has been pasteurised
  • Bottle - Plastic - widely recycled
  • Your bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic and the great news is that it is also 100% recyclable!
  • Once enjoyed, please recycle.
  • Source of vitamin C
  • Pack size: 360ML
  • Source of vitamin C which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • Source of vitamin C

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice (66%), Apple Water (16%), Banana Puree (7%), Strawberry Puree (6%), Raspberry Puree, Lime Juice (1.5%), Extracts (Sweet Potato, Apple, Radish, Cherry), Natural Flavourings, Vitamin C

Storage

PerishableKeep refrigerated Best before: See bottle Consume within 5 days of opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well!
  • Separation is natural

Number of uses

This pack contains 2-3 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Naked Juice,
  • PO Box 9855,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9GF.
  • Pepsico Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,

Net Contents

360ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml150ml (%*)
Energy 176kJ263kJ
-(41kcal)(62kcal) (3%*)
Fat 0g0g (0%*)
of which saturates 0g0g (0%*)
Carbohydrate 9.9g15g
of which sugars**8.5g13g (14%*)
Fibre 0.5g0.8g
Protein 0.2g0.3g
Salt 0g0g (0%*)
Vitamin C 30mg (37%*)44mg (55%*)
This pack contains 2-3 servings--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
**Contains naturally occurring sugars--

