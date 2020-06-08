Naked Strawberry Zing Smoothie 360Ml
Offer
- Energy263 kJ 62 kcal3%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars13g14%
- Salt0g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 176kJ
Product Description
- Strawberry, Banana & Lime Fruit Juice Drink with Natural Flavours and Vitamin C.
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- - 360ml bottle of Naked Strawberry Zing Smoothie
- - A delicious fruity blend of strawberry, banana and lime. This smoothie with a citrus twist will put a zing in your step every morning
- - This bottle contains 2-3 servings
- - Naked Strawberry Zing is a source of vitamin C which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- - Plastic widely recycled
- - Keep Naked Zing Smoothies refrigerated, shake well before serving and consume within 5 days of opening
- At Naked, we are dedicated to creating the best tasting smoothies around. We want to crush even more good stuff into each of our signature blends. We're proud of every single ingredient that we source - yes, even you parsley! Discover the full range of Naked juices and smoothies for delicious refreshment at any time of the day.
- This product has been pasteurised
- Bottle - Plastic - widely recycled
- Your bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic and the great news is that it is also 100% recyclable!
- Once enjoyed, please recycle.
- Source of vitamin C
- Pack size: 360ML
- Source of vitamin C which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- Source of vitamin C
Information
Ingredients
Apple Juice (66%), Apple Water (16%), Banana Puree (7%), Strawberry Puree (6%), Raspberry Puree, Lime Juice (1.5%), Extracts (Sweet Potato, Apple, Radish, Cherry), Natural Flavourings, Vitamin C
Storage
PerishableKeep refrigerated Best before: See bottle Consume within 5 days of opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well!
- Separation is natural
Number of uses
This pack contains 2-3 servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Naked Juice,
- PO Box 9855,
- Leicester,
- LE41 9GF.
- Pepsico Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
- Dublin 18,
Return to
- Give Naked Juice a Bell.
- UK Careline No: 0800 7833 851
- Naked Juice,
- PO Box 9855,
- Leicester,
- LE41 9GF.
- www.nakedjuice.co.uk
- Pepsico Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
- Dublin 18,
- D18 Y3Y9.
Net Contents
360ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|150ml (%*)
|Energy
|176kJ
|263kJ
|-
|(41kcal)
|(62kcal) (3%*)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%*)
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%*)
|Carbohydrate
|9.9g
|15g
|of which sugars**
|8.5g
|13g (14%*)
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Salt
|0g
|0g (0%*)
|Vitamin C
|30mg (37%*)
|44mg (55%*)
|This pack contains 2-3 servings
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020