Whitworths Cashew Nuts 4 X 20G

Product Description
- Cashew Nuts
- Discover the full range at
- www.whithworths.co.uk
- Facebook and Instagram /whitworthsuk
- Introducing a real smoothie, our ready to be enjoyed creamy cashews are good by nature and good for you too. Full of protein and lots of natural goodness, they're perfectly portioned to be enjoyed any time you want.
- Theres lots of great ways to eat a little healthier everyday...
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Good by nature, good for you
- A natural source of protein
- Perfectly portioned
- Perfect for lunch boxes
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 80G
- A natural source of protein
Information
Allergy Information
- May also contain other Nuts and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Warnings
- WARNING:
- Small children can choke on nuts.
- Although we've taken extra care some shell fragments may remain.
Name and address
- Whitworths Ltd,
- Orchard House,
- Irthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
Return to
- Got a question or some feedback?
- Call us on 01933 654340
- Consumer Care,
- Whitworths Ltd,
- Orchard House,
- Irthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
Net Contents
4 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|20g serving
|Energy
|2533kJ
|507kJ
|-
|611kcal
|122kcal
|Fat
|50.9g
|10.2g
|of which saturates
|10.1g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|18.8g
|3.8g
|of which sugars
|5.6g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|0.9g
|Protein
|20.5g
|4.1g
|Salt
|0.03g
|<0.01g
Safety information
WARNING: Small children can choke on nuts. Although we've taken extra care some shell fragments may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020