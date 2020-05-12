By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Whitworths Cashew Nuts 4 X 20G

£ 2.00
£2.50/100g

Product Description

  • Cashew Nuts
  • Discover the full range at
  • www.whithworths.co.uk
  • Facebook and Instagram /whitworthsuk
  • Introducing a real smoothie, our ready to be enjoyed creamy cashews are good by nature and good for you too. Full of protein and lots of natural goodness, they're perfectly portioned to be enjoyed any time you want.
  • Theres lots of great ways to eat a little healthier everyday...
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Good by nature, good for you
  • A natural source of protein
  • Perfectly portioned
  • Perfect for lunch boxes
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 80G
Information

Allergy Information

  • May also contain other Nuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Warnings

  • WARNING:
  • Small children can choke on nuts.
  • Although we've taken extra care some shell fragments may remain.

Name and address

  • Whitworths Ltd,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Return to

  • Got a question or some feedback?
  • Call us on 01933 654340
  • Consumer Care,
Net Contents

4 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g20g serving
Energy 2533kJ507kJ
-611kcal122kcal
Fat 50.9g10.2g
of which saturates 10.1g2.0g
Carbohydrate 18.8g3.8g
of which sugars 5.6g1.1g
Fibre 4.3g0.9g
Protein 20.5g4.1g
Salt 0.03g<0.01g

Safety information

