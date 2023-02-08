Coca Cola Zero Sugar Vanilla 2L

Vanilla cola what can I say well it’s a no brainie
Vanilla cola what can I say well it’s a no brainier I had cut my sugar down & stubbled on to this & it tastes great I absolutely love it very good replacement for the original
Please let me kindly bring it back. I love it!
My favourite; so glad Tesco are now selling it!
So pleased to see that Tesco now sell this flavour as it is my favourite! It is even better with ice - reminds me of Ice cream soda!!!
heaven
It's like water with sweet brown fizz
Tastes like vanilla.
So glad Tesco finally brought Vanilla coke into their range! Really great stuff.