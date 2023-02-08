We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Coca Cola Zero Sugar Vanilla 2L

5(5)Write a review
image 1 of Coca Cola Zero Sugar Vanilla 2L
£1.99
£0.10/100ml

A 250ml serving contains

Energy
4kJ
1kcal
0%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1.4kJ

Product Description

  • Sparkling Low Calorie Vanilla Flavour Soft Drink with Plant Extracts with Sweeteners
  • A low-calorie sparkling soft drink with zero sugar and the great taste of Coca-Cola Vanilla.
  • The refreshing taste of Coca-Cola Vanilla with zero sugar.
  • Coca-Cola Vanilla Zero Sugar is a sugar free, low-calorie soft drink with the great taste of Coca-Cola and a twist of Vanilla.
  • Get all the refreshing flavour of Coca-Cola Vanilla with zero sugar and zero calories
  • Coca-Cola Vanilla Zero Sugar is a sugar free, low calorie soft drink with the great taste of Coca-Cola and a twist of Vanilla
  • - Zero sugar
  • - Zero Calories
  • - Natural flavours
  • - Contains Plant extracts and sweeteners
  • - Contains a source of Phenylalanine
  • Serve ice cold for maximum refreshment.
  • Keep one cold in the fridge.
  • Please recycle.
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
  • Contains Caffeine
  • This product is allergen free
  • Contains Natural flavourings
  • Contains Added colours
  • Contains Added intense sweeteners
  • Zero sugar
  • No Sugar
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is allergen free
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
  • Pack size: 2000ML
  • Zero sugar
  • No Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Acid (Phosphoric Acid), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Natural Flavourings including Caffeine, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Best before: See side of cap or bottle neck.Store cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Number of uses

2L = 8 x 250ml servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • CCEP
  • CCEP GB UB8 1EZ

Return to

  • CCEP
  • CCEP GB UB8 1EZ
  • 0800 227711
  • Coca-Cola.co.uk

Net Contents

2l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml (%*)
Energy 1.4kJ4kJ
-0.3kcal1kcal (0%)
Fat 0g0g (0%)
of which saturates 0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate 0g0g (0%)
of which sugars 0g0g (0%)
Protein 0g0g (0%)
Salt 0.02g0.05g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Safety information

Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.

View all Cola

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Vanilla cola what can I say well it’s a no brainie

5 stars

Vanilla cola what can I say well it’s a no brainier I had cut my sugar down & stubbled on to this & it tastes great I absolutely love it very good replacement for the original

Please let me kindly bring it back. I love it!

5 stars

Please let me kindly bring it back. I love it!

My favourite; so glad Tesco are now selling it!

5 stars

So pleased to see that Tesco now sell this flavour as it is my favourite! It is even better with ice - reminds me of Ice cream soda!!!

heaven

5 stars

It's like water with sweet brown fizz

Tastes like vanilla.

5 stars

So glad Tesco finally brought Vanilla coke into their range! Really great stuff.

