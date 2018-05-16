Nestle Milky Bar White Chocolate Ice Cream 6X50ml

- Energy439kJ 105kcal5%
Product Description
- White Chocolate Ice Cream Coated in White Chocolate
- Good to Know
- Our kid's products have been specially designed for kids offering fun with delicious flavours in the right portion size. Our recipes have been developed according to our strict nutritional criteria and our products are always made with natural flavours and fruit juice where possible. A tasty treat when enjoyed as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy active lifestyle.
- 105Kcal**
- **One lolly (50ml/34g).
- Keep Your Country Tidy
- Green Dot
- Nutritional Compass ®
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Used under licence by Froneri International Ltd.
- White chocolate ice cream coated in milkybar chocolate
- Milk is our no. 1 ingredient
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Whole Milk, White Chocolate Coating (28%) (Whole Milk Powder, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring), Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, White Chocolate (3%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango), Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavouring), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Coconut Oil, Caramel Powder (Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (from Milk), Sugar, Butter (from Milk)), Colour (Carotenes)
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Egg, Soya and Cereals containing Gluten.
Storage
Keep FrozenStore below -18°C
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of the Froneri Group,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
- Unit D,
Return to
- Contact us
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of the Froneri Group,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
- Unit D,
- Baldonnell Business Park,
- Baldonnell,
- Co. Dublin.
- Complaints www.froneri.uk.com
Net Contents
6 x 50ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100ml
|Per Serving**
|Reference Intake*
|Energy
|1290KJ
|877KJ
|439KJ
|8400KJ
|-
|309kcal
|210kcal
|105kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|18g
|12g
|6.0g
|70g
|of which: Saturates
|11g
|7.7g
|3.8g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|32g
|22g
|11g
|260g
|of which: Sugars
|29g
|20g
|9.8g
|90g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|-
|Protein
|4.9g
|3.3g
|1.7g
|50g
|Salt
|0.17g
|0.12g
|0.06g
|6g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**One lolly (50ml/34g)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 6 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
