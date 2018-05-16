By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Milky Bar White Chocolate Ice Cream 6X50ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Nestle Milky Bar White Chocolate Ice Cream 6X50ml
£ 3.00
£1.00/100ml
(50ml/34g)
  • Energy439kJ 105kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1290KJ

Product Description

  • White Chocolate Ice Cream Coated in White Chocolate
  • Good to Know
  • Our kid's products have been specially designed for kids offering fun with delicious flavours in the right portion size. Our recipes have been developed according to our strict nutritional criteria and our products are always made with natural flavours and fruit juice where possible. A tasty treat when enjoyed as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy active lifestyle.
  • 105Kcal**
  • **One lolly (50ml/34g).
  • Keep Your Country Tidy
  • Green Dot
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Used under licence by Froneri International Ltd.
  • White chocolate ice cream coated in milkybar chocolate
  • Milk is our no. 1 ingredient
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk, White Chocolate Coating (28%) (Whole Milk Powder, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring), Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, White Chocolate (3%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango), Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavouring), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Coconut Oil, Caramel Powder (Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (from Milk), Sugar, Butter (from Milk)), Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Egg, Soya and Cereals containing Gluten.

Storage

Keep FrozenStore below -18°C

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,

Return to

  • Contact us
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,
  • Baldonnell Business Park,
  • Baldonnell,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • Complaints www.froneri.uk.com

Net Contents

6 x 50ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer Serving**Reference Intake*
Energy 1290KJ877KJ439KJ8400KJ
-309kcal210kcal105kcal2000kcal
Fat 18g12g6.0g70g
of which: Saturates 11g7.7g3.8g20g
Carbohydrate 32g22g11g260g
of which: Sugars 29g20g9.8g90g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g<0.5g-
Protein 4.9g3.3g1.7g50g
Salt 0.17g0.12g0.06g6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One lolly (50ml/34g)----
Pack contains 6 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages ----

