Terrys Chocolate Orange White 147G

Nice
Delicious but not readily availiable
Yum these are amazing
Yum these are amazing
Yummy
Much nicer than the original milk chocolate one the orange flavour not as over powering shame its a limited edition
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Orange Oil
Store in a cool, dry place.
5 x 4 segments per ball
147g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 4 segments (29.4 g)
|%* / Per 4 segments (29.4 g)
|Energy
|2299 kJ
|676 kJ
|-
|550 kcal
|162 kcal
|8 %
|Fat
|31 g
|9,1 g
|13 %
|of which saturates
|19 g
|5,4 g
|27 %
|Carbohydrate
|62 g
|18 g
|7 %
|of which sugars
|61 g
|18 g
|20 %
|Fibre
|<0,5 g
|<0,5 g
|-
|Protein
|4,6 g
|1,3 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0,23 g
|0,07 g
|1 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|5 x 4 segments per ball
|-
|-
|-
