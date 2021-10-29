We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Terrys Chocolate Orange White 147G

Write a review
Terrys Chocolate Orange White 147G

Product Description

  • White chocolate flavoured with real orange oil.
  • Deliciously unsquare since 1932
  • Made with real orange oil
  • Suitable For Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 147G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Orange Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts and Wheat.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

5 x 4 segments per ball

Name and address

  • Terry's Chocolate Co. Ltd,
  • 35 Ballards Lane,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW.
  • Great Britain.

Return to

  • Terry's Chocolate Co. Ltd,
  • 35 Ballards Lane,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW.
  • Great Britain.
  • Consumer careline
  • 00 800 56 66 76 86 Freephone.
  • www.terryschocolate.com
  • Please keep the packaging for any contact.

Net Contents

147g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 4 segments (29.4 g)%* / Per 4 segments (29.4 g)
Energy 2299 kJ676 kJ
-550 kcal162 kcal8 %
Fat 31 g9,1 g13 %
of which saturates 19 g5,4 g27 %
Carbohydrate 62 g18 g7 %
of which sugars 61 g18 g20 %
Fibre <0,5 g<0,5 g-
Protein 4,6 g1,3 g3 %
Salt 0,23 g0,07 g1 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
5 x 4 segments per ball---
Nice

5 stars

Delicious but not readily availiable

Yum these are amazing

5 stars

Yum these are amazing

Yummy

5 stars

Much nicer than the original milk chocolate one the orange flavour not as over powering shame its a limited edition

