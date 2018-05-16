Alpen The Original Swiss Style Muesli 550G

- Energy710kJ 168kcal8%
Product Description
- Wholegrain Wheatflakes & Rolled Oats with Raisins and Roasted Sliced Hazelnuts & Almonds.
- Enjoy our deliciously irresistible, healthy and nutritious recipe, perfectly balanced Swiss style muesli*
- *Reducing consumption of saturated contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a healthy diet & lifestyle.
- For more suggestions visit www.alpen.co.uk
- Mountain of taste in every bowl!
- Our muesli is bursting with delicious, natural ingredients. We've combined creamy rolled oats and toasted wheat flakes with roasted almonds, hazelnuts and juicy raisins to bring you a breakfast you can truly savour.
- Bag - Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
- ® Trade Mark of Weetabix Limited
- Wholegrain
- 100% natural ingredients
- Signature wholegrain wheat flakes
- Creamy rolled oats
- Crunchy hazelnuts and almonds
- Juicy raisins
- Low in saturated fat
- High in fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 550G
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Wheat (39%), Wholegrain Rolled Oats (37%), Raisins (12%), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Whey Powder, Roasted Sliced Nuts (2.0%) (Hazelnuts, Almonds), Salt
Allergy Information
- Also, not suitable for other Nut allergy sufferers.
Storage
Store in a cool dry, odour free place.To retain freshness, fold over inner bag after use. For Best Before, see top flap.
Preparation and Usage
- Why not try a dollop of yoghurt and a handful of berries on your Alpen?
Number of uses
This pack contains approximately twelve 45g servings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle with bags at larger stores Box. Widely Recycled
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 45g serving
|Energy
|1578kJ/
|710kJ/
|-
|374kcal
|168kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|2.5g
|(of which saturates
|0.9g
|0.4g)
|Carbohydrates
|66g
|30g
|(of which sugars
|21g
|9.5g)
|Fibre
|7.7g
|3.5g
|Protein
|11g
|5.0g
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.13g
