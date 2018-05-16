Ben & Jerry's Moophoria Chocolate Cookie Dough Ice Cream 465Ml
Product Description
- Chocolate Dairy Ice Cream with Chunks of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (16%)
- Chocolate ice cream with chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough. Welcome to Ben & Jerry's Moo-phoria Chocolate Cookie Dough Light ice cream - where you can indulge in the chunks and swirls you love, but with 50% less fat than similar ice cream products.
- Everyone knows how much we love our dough. One of our best-known classic concoctions, “Cookie Dough”, has been a company and fan favourite (or flavourite) for years. But here’s a little secret for you... just because this tub is chock-full of delicious dough chunks doesn't mean that it has to be a heavy dessert, oh no. Moo-phoria features light ice cream, with lower fat than similar ice cream products for a tremendous treat that goes down just a little smoother.
- Our flavour gurus have had a lot of fun putting a twist on our classic Cookie Dough concoction, throwing those much-loved dough chunks into chocolate ice cream. And the best part of it is, we didn’t get stingy on the chunks because, let’s face it, we know that’s what really makes a tub of Ben & Jerry's euphoric! (Errr… Moo-phoric, we mean).
- So, go ahead; grab yourself a spoon and start digging into this chocolatey, dough-tastic tub featuring Fairtrade-certified cocoa, sugar and vanilla. Just like our original flavours, we use free-range eggs, while sourcing milk and cream from our sustainable dairy programme “Caring Dairy” – all nestled nicely in our responsibly sourced packaging. We also managed to skip all those sugar substitutes and sugar alcohols for a deliciously creamy, sweet treat of a dessert. Enjoy!
- Ben & Jerry's Moo-phoria Chocolate Cookie Dough Light ice cream tub
- Chocolate ice cream packed with delicious chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough
- Ben & Jerry's mission is to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our frozen dessert business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers, and neighbours alike
- Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar and vanilla
- Kosher & Halal certified
- Ben & Jerry’s ice cream comes in responsibly sourced packaging
- Pack size: 465ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, condensed skimmed MILK, glucose syrup, WHEAT flour, cream (MILK), cocoa powder (5%), brown sugar, free range EGG yolk, butter (MILK), fully refined soy oil, EGG, cocoa mass, water, molasses, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum), vanilla extract, cocoa butter, salt, emulsifier (SOY lecithin). > Sugar, cocoa, vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 25% F. F Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing Contains Cereals cont. Gluten, Egg, Soy, Milk. Certified for Kosher Yes Alcohol Suitable for vegetarians
Allergy Information
- Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten
Storage
Store at -18°C
Produce of
Netherlands
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
465 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Energy (kJ)
|908 kJ
|572 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|216 kcal
|136 kcal
|Fat (g)
|6.7 g
|4.2 g
|of which saturates (g)
|3.6 g
|2.3 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|34 g
|21 g
|of which sugars (g)
|24 g
|15 g
|Protein (g)
|4.6 g
|2.9 g
|Salt (g)
|0.15 g
|0.09 g
|1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 5 portions)
