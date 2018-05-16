Little Yeos Organic Red Berries Yogurt 90g
New
Product Description
- Whole Milk Yogurt Blended with a Strawberry and Raspberry Compote
- For more tips and recipes for your little one visit www.yeovalley.co.uk/kids
- Contains the following live cultures: Lactobacillus bulgaricus, Streptococcus thermophilus.
- Protein contributes to the maintenance of normal bones
- A great start for your baby! Our Little Yeos whole milk fruit yogurt pouches are the perfect way to start your little ones off on their foodie adventures. Made with real fruit purees, sugars only from milk and fruit, and containing live cultures for happy tummies, our yogurt pouches are the perfect snack that little ones love and parents can trust; so much so our Pouches have won three awards in the Loved By Parents Awards 2020.
- Top Tip - Research shows that babies and toddlers sleep better at night if they've had some fresh air and sunshine during the day. So it's definitely worth a walk or play outdoors to help your little one sleep better!
- Being organic means we're keeping chemical pesticides and fertilisers out of our farms, which mean fewer chemicals in the food chain and in little tummies.
- Our yummy organic dairy goodness is now available in Pouches for little ones on the go!
- EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
- Find out how to recycle this pouch at yeovalley.co.uk/recycle
- Fully recyclable with our recycling partner Enval*
- *Recyclable using the Enval process. See www.yeovalley.co.uk/put-nature-first for more information.
- Always Organic
- No mess, no stress and never any nasties
- Perfect for Little Adventure
- Live cultures for happy tummies
- Sugars from Milk & Fruit
- Made with British whole milk and real fruit juices
- Suitable for vegetarians
- No bits and nothing artificial
- Great for weaning
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Organic Whole Milk Yogurt, Organic Concentrated Grape Juice, Water, Organic Strawberry Purée (3%), Organic Raspberry Purée (2%), Milk Protein, Organic Maize Starch, Lactase Enzyme, Natural Strawberry Flavouring, Natural Raspberry Flavouring, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Please Keep Refrigerated.
Warnings
- IMPORTANT! PLEASE REMOVE CAP BEFORE GIVING TO CHILDREN UNDER 36 MONTHS
Name and address
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE.
Return to
- yeovalley.co.uk
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|305kJ/73kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|of which saturates
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|7.6g
|of which sugars
|7.0g
|Protein
|3.7g
|Salt*
|0.09g
|Calcium
|132mg†
|*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium
|-
|†16% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)
|-
Safety information
IMPORTANT! PLEASE REMOVE CAP BEFORE GIVING TO CHILDREN UNDER 36 MONTHS
