Tesco Madeira Mega Loaf

- Energy769kJ 183kcal9%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1601kJ / 381kcal
Product Description
- Madeira sponge cake.
- Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Soft & golden
- Oven baked for a light & fluffy sponge
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Water, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg White, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colours (Carotenes, Plain Caramel), Salt
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Peanuts and Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.Best before: see top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Tip: for the perfect slice, unfold one end and peel back the sides. Use a serrated knife and slice with sawing action. Clean blade between slices.
Number of uses
Pack contains 10 servings
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold Per 48g
|Energy
|1601kJ / 381kcal
|769kJ / 183kcal
|Fat
|15.6g
|7.5g
|of which saturates
|6.7g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|55.1g
|26.4g
|of which sugars
|29.3g
|14.1g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.3g
|Protein
|4.8g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
