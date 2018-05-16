By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Madeira Mega Loaf

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Madeira Mega Loaf
£ 2.00
£2.00/each
Per 48g
  • Energy769kJ 183kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1601kJ / 381kcal

Product Description

  • Madeira sponge cake.
  • Tray - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • © Tesco 2020. SC0141
  • Soft & golden
  • Oven baked for a light & fluffy sponge
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Water, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg White, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colours (Carotenes, Plain Caramel), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Peanuts and Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.Best before: see top of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Tip: for the perfect slice, unfold one end and peel back the sides. Use a serrated knife and slice with sawing action. Clean blade between slices.

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold Per 48g
Energy 1601kJ / 381kcal769kJ / 183kcal
Fat 15.6g7.5g
of which saturates 6.7g3.2g
Carbohydrate 55.1g26.4g
of which sugars 29.3g14.1g
Fibre 0.7g0.3g
Protein 4.8g2.3g
Salt 0.3g0.1g
Pack contains 10 servings--

