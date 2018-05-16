Hellmann's Garlic & Chive Salad Dressing 210Ml

Product Description
- Fat free vinaigrette with garlic and chives
- Introducing Hellmann's Fat Free Garlic and Chive Salad Dressing, the newest addition to the low fat product range from the maker's of the nation's favourite mayonnaise. Over 100 years ago Richard Hellmann created Hellmann's mayonnaise in a deli in New York, and he marked his best products by tying a blue ribbon around them. This blue ribbon can still be found on the label today and highlights our ongoing commitment to great quality products. True to tradition, Hellmann's Fat Free Salad Dressing is made using quality and sustainably sourced ingredients. Perfect for those that like to keep it light, this garlic and chive dressing is the newest way in which Hellmann's is helping people to enjoy good, honest food for the simple pleasure it is, without worry or waste. And with only 5 calories per tablespoon you don't need to worry about your waist line. Using a classic combination of Garlic and Chives this fat free vinaigrette doesn't sacrifice on flavour, transforming everyday salads from simple to spectacular without adding fat. Our salad dressing is also made with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Like it light? Try Hellmann's Lighter than Light Mayonnaise and enjoy the creamy taste of our Real mayonnaise with only 3% fat. We've also launched a premium range of BBQ sauces including Smokey American, Spicy Brazilian, and Mexican Chipotle, to spice up barbecues across the UK. Why not also try our ketchups made with 36% more tomatoes? One is made with the entire tomato crop, both red and green tomatoes, and the other is sweetened only by honey for a more natural offering. For food lovers everywhere, enjoy delicious food with Hellmann's.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 210ML
Information
Ingredients
Ingredients: Water, herb vinegar (spirit vinegar, herb extracts), sugar, salt, thickeners (carrageenan, xanthan gum), garlic powder (0.4%), onion powder, black pepper, turmeric, chives (0.2%), red pepper
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Mustard, Sesame
Produce of
France
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before use.
Name and address
Net Contents
210 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|152 kJ
|23 kJ
|1%
|Energy (kcal)
|36 kcal
|5 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|of which saturates (g)
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|1%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|7.7 g
|1.2 g
|1%
|of which sugars (g)
|7.1 g
|1.1 g
|1%
|Fibre (g)
|0.7 g
|<0.5 g
|0%
|Protein (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|Salt (g)
|0.84 g
|0.13 g
|2%
|1 portion = 15 ml. (Pack contains 14 portions)
|-
|-
|-
