Cinzano Bianco 75cl

- Vermouth.
- Cinzano is the world famous drink known for its delicate and balanced taste and its fragrant and aromatic bouquet.
- Its recipe is a well kept secret and lies in the authentic Italian blending of high-quality wines and essences of herbs and spices.
- Pack size: 75CL
Ingredients
Wine, Sugar, Alcohol, Flavours
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
11.3
ABV
15% vol
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Produce of Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Bianco on the Rocks
- 4cl Cinzano Bianco
- Slices of lemon
- Ice
Name and address
- Campari UK,
- Level 27,
- The Shard,
- 32 London Bridge Street,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl
