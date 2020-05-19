By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Isla Negra Sauvignon Blanc Px 250Ml 12%

Isla Negra Sauvignon Blanc Px 250Ml 12%
Product Description

  • Isla Negra Sauvignon Blanc PX 250ml 12%
  • Certified Carbon Neutral® delivery
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  Aromas and flavours of grapefruit, lime and gooseberry combine in this Sauvignon Blanc/Pedro Ximenez. Perfect for drinking with seafood and salads.
  • 3 UK Units per can
  • 1.5 UK Units per 125ml glass
  • Know Your Limits
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units a week.
  • Drink Responsibly
  • For more facts: drinkaware.co.uk
  • Wine of Chile
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Aromas and flavours of grapefruit, lime and gooseberry combine in this Sauvignon Blanc/Pedro Ximenez.

Region of Origin

Central Valley

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

3

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Viña Cono Sur S.A.

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Max Weinlaub

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc, Pedro Ximénez

Vinification Details

  • Fermented in stainless steel tanks followed by maturation in stainless steel tanks.

History

  • Isla Negra is a seaside village, famous for the artists and writers who come to be inspired by the coast and mystical landscape.

Regional Information

  • Isla Negra wines are made with grapes from throughout the Central Valley, which is made up of several small valleys ranging from Casablanca to Maule. Known as the most privileged and developed regions in the country, the Central Valley has a temperate Mediterranean climate with a dry and luminous ripening season, diverse soils and precise humidity and temperature patterns.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Produced in Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • V.C.S S.A.,
  • Nueva Tajamar 481,
  • Torre Sur, of 2101,
  • Santiago,
  • Chile.

Importer address

  • CYT UK Ltd,
  • OX33 1ER.

Return to

  • CYT UK Ltd,
  • OX33 1ER.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

