Alpen Chocolate Swiss Style Muesli 550G
Offer
- Energy733kJ 174kcal9%
- Fat3.7g5%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars9.9g11%
- Salt0.13g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1628kJ/
Product Description
- Wholegrain wheat flakes & rolled oats with raisins, dark chocolate and roasted sliced almonds & hazelnuts.
- Our Chocolate muesli is bursting with delicious ingredients. We've combined delicate chocolate curls with our traditional creamy rolled oats, toasted wheat flakes, almonds, hazelnuts and juicy raisins, to bring you a breakfast you can truly savour.
- Pack size: 550G
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Wheat (35%), Wholegrain Rolled Oats (34%), Raisins (11%), Dark Chocolate (10%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Butter Oil, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Whey Powder, Roasted Sliced Nuts (1.7%) (Hazelnuts, Almonds), Salt
Allergy Information
- Also, not suitable for other Nut allergy sufferers
Storage
Store in a cool dry, odour free place.To retain freshness, fold over inner bag after use. For Best Before, see top flap.
Net Contents
550g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 45g serving
|Energy
|1628kJ/
|733kJ/
|-
|387kcal
|174kcal
|Fat
|8.3g
|3.7g
|(of which saturates
|2.9g
|1.3g)
|Carbohydrates
|63g
|28g
|(of which sugars
|22g
|9.9g)
|Fibre
|7.9g
|3.6g
|Protein
|11g
|5.0g
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.13g
|This pack contains approximately twelve 45g servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020