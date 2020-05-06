By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alpen Chocolate Swiss Style Muesli 550G

Alpen Chocolate Swiss Style Muesli 550G
A 45g serving contains
  Energy733kJ 174kcal
  Fat3.7g
  Saturates1.3g
  Sugars9.9g
  Salt0.13g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1628kJ/

Product Description

  Wholegrain wheat flakes & rolled oats with raisins, dark chocolate and roasted sliced almonds & hazelnuts.
  Our Chocolate muesli is bursting with delicious ingredients. We've combined delicate chocolate curls with our traditional creamy rolled oats, toasted wheat flakes, almonds, hazelnuts and juicy raisins, to bring you a breakfast you can truly savour.
  Pack size: 550G

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Wheat (35%), Wholegrain Rolled Oats (34%), Raisins (11%), Dark Chocolate (10%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Butter Oil, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Whey Powder, Roasted Sliced Nuts (1.7%) (Hazelnuts, Almonds), Salt

Allergy Information

  Also, not suitable for other Nut allergy sufferers

Storage

Store in a cool dry, odour free place.To retain freshness, fold over inner bag after use. For Best Before, see top flap.

Net Contents

550g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 45g serving
Energy 1628kJ/733kJ/
387kcal174kcal
Fat 8.3g3.7g
(of which saturates 2.9g1.3g)
Carbohydrates 63g28g
(of which sugars 22g9.9g)
Fibre 7.9g3.6g
Protein 11g5.0g
Salt 0.25g0.13g
This pack contains approximately twelve 45g servings

