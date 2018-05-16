Chicago Town Tiger Crust Cheesy Ham & Bacon Pizza 315G

- Energy2164 kJ 518 kcal26%
- Fat27g39%
- Saturates14g70%
- Sugars4.3g5%
- Salt2.0g33%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as consumed) Per 100g
Product Description
- Classic thin crust pizza base topped with sour cream sauce, a blend of mozzarella and mature Cheddar cheese, smoke flavour ham and streaky bacon.
- Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
- Like us? For great offers and competitions follow us on social media or get updates direct to your inbox at chicagotown.com
- We smother our Tiger Bread Style Crust with our signature creamy white sauce. Then we add the tastiest toppings, a whole loada cheese, and create big smiles all round!
- Moooore Tiger Bread Taste†
- †In a test of 107 consumers, 69% agreed tastes exactly like or slightly like tiger bread, vs 50% for the previous recipe.
- In Chicago Town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Just like some downtown genius did way back in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the Deep Dish Pizza. It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago.
- Check out our range
- Chicago Town Deep Dish 2 Four Cheese
- Chicago Town Tomato Stuffed Crust Takeaway Loaded Pepperoni
- Chicago Town™ is a Trademark of Dr.Oetker UK Limited.
- Tastes just like tiger bread!
- Fan oven cook in 12 mins
- Carry flat
- Pack size: 315G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Niacin (B3)), A blend of Mozzarella and Mature Cheddar Cheeses (21%), Sour Cream Sauce (14%) (Sour Cream, Water, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Modified Potato Starch, Sugar, Garlic, Oregano, Ginger, Pepper), Water, Smoke Flavour Ham (6.5%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Dextrose, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Ascorbate), Stabiliser (Di- and Triphosphates), Flavouring, Smoke Flavouring), Streaky Bacon (6%) (Pork, Salt, Stabiliser (Diphosphates), Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed, Coconut), Yeast, Salt, Emulsifiers (E 475, E 472e, E471), Flour Treatment Agent (E 920), Dextrose, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozen and store flat.Do not defrost. Keep at -18°C or cooler. See Side of Pack for Best Before End.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: These are cooking guidelines only.
Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Pre-heat your oven: Fan Oven 200°C; Cook for approx: 12-16 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Conventional Oven 220°C/425°F; Cook for approx: 12-16 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Gas Oven Gas Mark 7; Cook for approx: 13-18 minutes
Remove all packaging and place pizza directly onto the middle shelf of the oven. No baking tray required.
Rotate pizza halfway through cooking.
Check the pizza is hot throughout before serving and that the cheese is melted and lightly browned, with a golden crust edge.
Let the pizza stand for 2 minutes before cutting and serving.
Caution: Topping will be extremely hot!
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom using pork and milk from different origins
Number of uses
Each pack contains one pizza. One pizza serves two people
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Chicago Town,
- 20 Marathon Place,
- Leyland,
- PR26 7QN.
- Chicago Town,
- Unit 13,
Return to
- Guarantee
- We at Chicago Town are committed to bringing you quality and satisfaction. If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the prepared on date information to our Consumer Response Team at the address shown on the back of this pack. Also state the nature of your complaint and when and where you bought it.
- This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Contact Information:
- Email: crt@chicagotown.com
- Chicago Town Customer Care,
- 20 Marathon Place,
- Leyland,
- PR26 7QN.
- Chicago Town Customer Care,
- Unit 13,
- Block E,
Net Contents
315g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) Per 100g
|(as consumed) Per 1/2 pizza
|Reference Intake* Per 1/2 pizza
|Reference Intake* Adult
|Energy - (kJ)
|1408
|2164
|-
|-
|- kcal (Calories)
|337
|518
|26%
|2000
|Fat
|18g
|27g
|39%
|70g
|of which saturates
|9.3g
|14g
|70%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|31g
|47g
|18%
|260g
|of which sugars
|2.8g
|4.3g
|5%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|2.1g
|-
|-
|Protein
|13g
|20g
|40%
|50g
|Salt
|1.3g
|2.0g
|33%
|6.0g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020