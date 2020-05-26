Colgate Total Original Toothpaste 100Ml
Product Description
- Colgate Total Original Toothpaste 100ml
- To have a healthy mouth, one needs to take care of more than just teeth. That's why the Colgate Total Original toothpaste pro-actively fights bacteria not just on your teeth, but also your tongue, cheeks and gums for up to 12 hours* for whole mouth health**. Experience the unique difference of a truly healthier mouth with our best toothpaste for you and your family.
- This technology now delivers more benefits than it ever has before, it means: our best toothpaste for whole mouth health**
- *after 4 weeks of continued use
- **protection for your whole mouth; teeth, tongue, cheeks and gums
- Green Dot
- Fights bacteria on your teeth, tongue, cheeks and gums
- Whole mouth health
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Glycerin, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Arginine, Aroma, Cellulose Gum, Zinc Oxide, Poloxamer 407, Zinc Citrate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Xanthan Gum, Benzyl Alcohol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Phosphoric Acid, Sucralose, CI 77891, Contains: Sodium Fluoride / (1450 ppm F¯)
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Brush thoroughly at least twice a day or as directed by a dental professional.
Warnings
- Not for use of children under 7 years old.
Name and address
- Colgate-Palmolive,
- Guildford,
- GU2 8JZ.
Lower age limit
7 Years
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Safety information
