Ben & Jerry's Sofa So Good Together Caramel & Chocolate Ice Cream 465Ml

Product Description
- Caramel Dairy Ice Cream with a Salted Caramel Swirl (9%), Chocolate brownies (7%) and Chocolate Cookies (4%)
- Caramel ice cream with chocolate brownies, chocolate cookies, plus a salted caramel swirl. Ben & Jerry's Sofa So Good Together ice cream is as decadent as it sounds and should probably be crowned with an Academy Award.
- If you’re like us, sometimes you crave nothing more than a cosy night in front of the telly. Just you, a tub of your favourite Ben & Jerry’s flavour… oh, and a spoon. Maybe a blanket, too.
- The key to all this amazingness is finding that favourite flavour. With so many options, it’s not easy to choose. Until you try this rich and creamy concoction. It’s good. So fudgin’ good you’ll be feeling like royalty as its silky salted caramel swirl, chocolate cookies, and chewy gooey brownies stick with you through the highs, lows, fears and laughs.
- You’ll melt into the couch as you cuddle up, spoon in hand, wondering why you ever thought that going out was a good idea. Don’t feel guilty about your night on the couch knowing that Sofa So Good ice cream dessert, like all of Ben & Jerry's flavours, uses only free-range eggs, plus packaging that's sourced responsibly. Fairtrade certified producers supply the cocoa, sugar and vanilla; while Caring Dairy Farmers work with happy cows to deliver the milk and cream in a sustainable process.
- Pack size: 465ML
Information
Ingredients
Ingredients: Cream (MILK) (26%), water, sugar, condensed skimmed MILK, WHEAT flour, free range EGG yolk, glucose syrup, butter (MILK), fat reduced cocoa powder, salt, vegetable oils (fully refined soybean, sunflower), EGG, cocoa powder, stabilisers (pectin, guar gum, carrageenan), vanilla extract, dried EGG white, raising agent (sodium bicarbonate), natural flavouring, acidity regulator (citric acid), malted BARLEY flour. May contain soy and nuts. Sugar, cocoa, vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 21% F. F Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing. Contains cereals cont. Gluten, Egg, Milk May contain Soy and Nuts. Yes Alcohol Certified for Kosher Suitable for vegetarians
Storage
STORE AT -18°C
Net Contents
465 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Energy (kJ)
|1098 kJ
|956 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|262 kcal
|228 kcal
|Fat (g)
|14 g
|12 g
|of which saturates (g)
|8.5 g
|7.4 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|31 g
|27 g
|of which sugars (g)
|27 g
|23 g
|Protein (g)
|4.1 g
|3.5 g
|Salt (g)
|0.44 g
|0.38 g
|1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 5 portions)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020