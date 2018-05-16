Ben & Jerry's Phish Food Chocolate & Marshmallow Ice Cream 465Ml

- Energy973kJ 232kcal12%
Product Description
- Chocolate dairy ice cream with marshmallow (15%), caramel (10%) and chocolatey shaped fish (7.5%)
- Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
- Free Grazing with caring dairy
- A Ben & Jerry's Initiative
- Chocolate ice cream with gooey marshmallow, caramel swirls and chocolatey fish. Ben & Jerry's Phish Food ice cream is delicious, but how did it come to be? Ben had been pondering the lack of a good marshmallow ice cream for years. “Most attempts at marshmallow were wispy. You can see the white streaks, but you can't taste them, you can't feel them, you can't experience the true glorious marshmallowness of it all,” Ben remembers. Well, back in 1995, we suggested to the rock band Phish that we celebrate our shared Vermont, USA, roots by creating a Phish flavour. As the wheel started turning on the collaboration, Ben saw an opportunity to solve the marshmallow conundrum once and for all. Starting with a base of rich chocolate ice cream, he and our flavour gurus started bringing the band test tubs of the evolving concoction. “We ate a lot of test tubs around the table with Phish. We've done flavours with other artists and entities, but nobody was more involved in creating the flavour than Phish was,” Jerry says. The band was instrumental, for example, in calling for caramel swirl, an addition that pushed the flavour over the top. We think Phish Food rocks. Enjoy! We work with Fairtrade certified producers for cocoa, sugar and vanilla, and our Caring Dairy farmers produce the milk and cream in this tub in a sustainable way. All of Ben & Jerry's ice cream is made with free-range eggs and comes in responsibly sourced packaging.
- Chocolate ice cream crammed with delicious gooey marshmallow swirls, caramel swirls & chocolatey fish
- Ben & Jerry's mission is to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our frozen dessert business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers and neighbours alike
- Ben & Jerry's Phish Food ice cream tub
- Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar and vanilla
- Ben & Jerry's ice cream comes in responsibly sourced packaging
- Kosher & Halal certified
- Pack size: 465ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Cream (Milk) (20%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Powder (3%), Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Free Range Egg Yolk, Egg White, Vanilla Extract, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Pectin), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Milk Fat, Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 23%
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store at -18°C.Best before end: see bottom of container.
Net Contents
465ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml = 2 x scoop**
|%* Per 2 x scoop**
|Energy
|1145 kJ
|973 kJ
|-
|273 kcal
|232 kcal
|12%
|Fat
|13 g
|11 g
|16%
|of which saturates
|8,9 g
|7,6 g
|38%
|Carbohydrate
|35 g
|30 g
|12%
|of which sugars
|27 g
|23 g
|26%
|Protein
|3,6 g
|3,1 g
|6%
|Salt
|0,17 g
|0,14 g
|2%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**2x scoop = 100ml = 85g, 465ml/399g = 4,5 x (2x scoop)
|-
|-
|-
