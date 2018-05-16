Oreo Stick Sandwich 4X75ml

- Energy772kJ 185kcal9%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1514kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate Flavoured Sandwich Biscuits Filled with Vanilla Flavour Ice Cream with Crushed Biscuit Pieces, Covered in Milk Chocolate.
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Chocolate (29%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings), Chocolate Flavoured Sandwich Biscuits (18%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Water, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring), Sugar, Coconut Oil, Cream (from Milk), Crushed Biscuit Pieces (2.5%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (6.5%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Potassium, Ammonium and Sodium Carbonates), Palm Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Dried Whey (from Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (E471), Stabilisers (E412, E410), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Egg
Storage
Keep frozen.Store below -18°C. For best before see side of pack.
Net Contents
4 x 75ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|**75ml/51g
|%*(75ml/51g)
|Energy
|1514kJ
|772
|-
|362kcal
|185
|9%
|Fat
|20g
|10g
|14%
|of which Saturates
|13g
|6.6g
|33%
|Carbohydrate
|40g
|20g
|8%
|of which Sugars
|31g
|16g
|18%
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.8g
|-
|Protein
|4.8g
|2.4g
|5%
|Salt
|0.44g
|0.22g
|4%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**1 portion (75ml/51g)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 portions
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020