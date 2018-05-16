By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Oreo Stick Sandwich 4X75ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Oreo Stick Sandwich 4X75ml
£ 3.00
£1.00/100ml
(75ml/51g)
  • Energy772kJ 185kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1514kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavoured Sandwich Biscuits Filled with Vanilla Flavour Ice Cream with Crushed Biscuit Pieces, Covered in Milk Chocolate.
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Chocolate (29%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings), Chocolate Flavoured Sandwich Biscuits (18%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Water, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring), Sugar, Coconut Oil, Cream (from Milk), Crushed Biscuit Pieces (2.5%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (6.5%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Potassium, Ammonium and Sodium Carbonates), Palm Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Dried Whey (from Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (E471), Stabilisers (E412, E410), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Egg

Storage

Keep frozen.Store below -18°C. For best before see side of pack.

Net Contents

4 x 75ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g**75ml/51g%*(75ml/51g)
Energy 1514kJ772
-362kcal1859%
Fat 20g10g14%
of which Saturates 13g6.6g33%
Carbohydrate 40g20g8%
of which Sugars 31g16g18%
Fibre 1.6g0.8g-
Protein 4.8g2.4g5%
Salt 0.44g0.22g4%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**1 portion (75ml/51g)---
Pack contains 4 portions---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here