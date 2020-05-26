Farabella Gf Potato Gnocchi 500G

Product Description
- Gluten free potato gnocchi with rice specifically formulated for people intolerant to gluten.
- Taste and Goodness from Tradition and Nature.
- Farabella® factory is located in Fara San Martino (Italy), on the Eastern side of the Majella National Park, a place known worldwide as the capital of high quality pasta. Our products are made using selected raw materials and processes respecting the Italian tradition and the environment that provides us with pure air and natural spring water.
- Potatoes origin: EU
- Crossed Grain Symbol - IT-003-021
- Box - 21 - PAP
- Plastic Bag - 7 - Other
- OGM free
- Certified Gluten-Free
- Gluten, wheat, eggs and lactose free
- Suitable for vegans
- Kosher
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Potato Flakes (85%), Rice Flour (11%), Potato Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Preservative: Sorbic Acid
Allergy Information
- Free From: Eggs, Wheat
Storage
Store at room temperature in a cool and dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated for max 3 days.
Produce of
Product of Italy
Warnings
- DO NOT PERFORATE THE PACKAGE.
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Bioalimenta srl,
- Zona Idustriale, sn,
- 66015 Fara San Martino,
- Italia.
Return to
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|Energy
|783 kJ
|-
|185 kcal
|Fat
|<0.5 g
|Saturates
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|41 g
|Sugars
|1.0 g
|Fibre
|1.8 g
|Protein
|3.8 g
|Salt
|1.3 g
Safety information
DO NOT PERFORATE THE PACKAGE.
