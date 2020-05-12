Ink Revive Protect & Revive Tattoo Moisturiser 200Ml

Product Description
- Ink Revive Protect & Revive Tattoo Mst 200ml
- Products specifically designed to care for tattooed skin
- Ink Revive - Protect & Revive Moisturiser nourishes and hydrates skin to prevent dryness and flaking which can dull the look of tattoos. A lightweight, easily absorbed and non-greasy formulation with plant based oils, Coconut, Shea Butter & Olive Oil, and Vitamin E to help protect and revive the appearance of your tattoo.
- Disposal
- Tube - PE: widely recycled
- Cap - PP: widely recycled
- The name Ink Revive™ is a registered Trademark of AFB PLC.
- Protect & revive
- With vitamin E & plant based oils
- For use on heated skin
- Good tattoos rely on good skin
- Cruelty free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum, Propylene Glycol, Potassium Lauryl Phosphate, Olea Europaea Fruit (Olive) Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Carbomer, Titanium Dioxide, Triethanolamine, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E), Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Allantoin, Bisabolol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Use daily, morning and night, on existing tattoos. Ensure skin is clean and dry before gently applying. For all skin types. Do not apply to no-healed skin.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes. If product get in eyes, rinse well with warm water immediately.
Recycling info
Cap. Widely Recycled Tube. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced by:
- AFB PLC,
- Unit 2,
- Alban Park,
- Hatfield Road,
- St. Albans,
Return to
- AFB PLC,
- Unit 2,
- Alban Park,
- Hatfield Road,
- St. Albans,
- Herts,
- AL4 0JJ,
- U.K.
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
Avoid contact with eyes. If product get in eyes, rinse well with warm water immediately.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020