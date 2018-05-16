Munch Bunch Squashm Strawberry & Blackcurrant 6X60g
New
Product Description
- Yogurt with strawberry puree Yogurt with Blackcurrant Puree
- It is important to have a healthy and balanced diet.
- Like us on Facebook
- Source of calcium and essential proteins*
- *Calcium and protein are essential for healthy bone growth
- Catch Munch Bunch Squashums distinctive squeezable fruit Shapes and squash them to enjoy a delicious and creamy yogurt. Munch Bunch Squashums is made with natural ingredients and fruit puree.
- Great for lunchboxes as a school snack! Can be kept up to 4 hours out of the fridge.
- Two servings contain 100 ml of milk.
- Munch Bunch has been helping children to grow up happy and healthy for more than 20 years offering a wide range of delicious products made of high quality ingredients - milk and fruit - with no added preservatives. Delivering great-tasting recipes in cheerful packaging for kids to enjoy has always been a priority and that's what makes Munch Bunch so special!
- Munch Bunch is also source of calcium and essential proteins to support a healthy bone growth.
- Two servings contain 100 ml of milk and 140mg of calcium (18% RI)
- Nutritional Compass®
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Fruit puree
- Catch'em and squash'em
- Great for lunchboxes, use up to 6H from fridge
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 360G
- Calcium and protein are essential for healthy bone growth
- Source of calcium and essential proteins
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigeratedFreezable. Ensure defrosted and eaten before use by date. Do not refreeze.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before opening.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Warnings
- Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- Y091 1XY,
- UK.
- Lactalis Nestle Chilled Dairy U.K.,
- 60 High St,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- www.nestle.co.uk
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- Y091 1XY,
- UK.
- Lactalis Nestle Chilled Dairy U.K.,
- 60 High St,
- Redhill,
- Surrey,
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
6 x 60g ℮
Safety information
Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
- Each 60g serving contains:
- Energy229kJ 54kcal3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 384 kJ
- Fruit puree
- Catch'em and squash'em
- Great for lunchboxes, use up to 6H from fridge
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (from Milk), Sugar, Strawberry Puree from Concentrate 2%, Rice Starch, Natural Flavouring, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colour: Beetroot Red, Thickener: Guar Gum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Keep refrigeratedFreezable. Ensure defrosted and eaten before use by date. Do not refreeze.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per Serving 60g Energy 384 kJ 229 kJ - 91 kcal 54 kcal Fat 2.7 g 1.6 g of which: saturates 1.8 g 1.1 g Carbohydrate 13.3 g 8.0 g of which: sugars 12.5 g 7.5 g Protein 3.4 g 2.0 g Salt 0.1 g 0.1 g Calcium (%RI**) 117mg (20%) 70mg (9%) **Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal) - - Pack contains 6 servings - -
- Fruit puree
- Catch'em and squash'em
- Great for lunchboxes, use up to 6H from fridge
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (from Milk), Sugar, Blackcurrant Puree 2.0%, Rice Starch, Carrot Concentrate, Natural Flavouring, Thickener: Guar Gum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Keep refrigeratedFreezable. Ensure defrosted and eaten before use by date. Do not refreeze.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per Serving 60g Energy 384 kJ 229 kJ - 91 kcal 54 kcal Fat 2.7 g 1.6 g of which: saturates 1.8 g 1.1 g Carbohydrate 13.3 g 8.0 g of which: sugars 12.5 g 7.5 g Protein 3.4 g 2.0 g Salt 0.1 g 0.1 g Calcium (%RI**) 117mg (20%) 70mg (9%) **Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal) - - Pack contains 6 servings - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020