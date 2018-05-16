Remeo Gelato Stracciatella Ice Cream 462Ml

Product Description
- Gelato Stracciatella Di Bergamo
- A world apart from the American “chocolate chip ice cream”, our Stracciatella Gelato is made with velvety Fiordilatte (“fior” = flower; “latte” = milk) and a drizzle of 50% organic plain chocolate shavings. Only 7 ingredients. A clean and delicate taste.
- This is not an ice cream; It's a gelato.
- Crafted in Italy with only natural ingredients, this authentic Gelato is made with a slow-churn mantecazione process that uses less air and little cream. Making Remeo Gelato naturally lower in fat and calories and a smoother texture.
- The pleasure is all natural.
- Using 100% natural ingredients means that our gelato will always uplift your mood, makes your taste buds happy and never makes your stomach cry. We value the power of nature that's why Remeo is Latin for “I Return” - return to the quality of nature.
- I'm not a virgin.
- Taking a step away from virgin plastic and towards sustainability, our jars are made from 100% recycled and recyclable plastic while our lids are 100% plant-based plastic made from sugarcane.
- The Grocer's Top Campaign Awards 2016
- World Dairy Innovation Awards 2015
- 100% natural ingredients
- Gluten free
- Only 7 ingredients
- More milk
- Less cream
- Less air
- Lighter
- Smoother
- Free from artificial substances
- The product doesn't contain GMO
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 462ML
Information
Ingredients
Fresh Whole Milk, Cream, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Dark Chocolate Shards (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Lecithins: Soy), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Water, Skimmed Milk Powder, Natural Stabiliser (Carob Seed Flour)
Allergy Information
- This Milk and Milk derivatives, Soy, May contain Eggs and Nuts
Storage
Store (-18°C) serve frozenBest Before Rim of See Lid
Preparation and Usage
- Allow to stand at room temperature for 10-15 minutes to reach best taste and consistency.
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Tub. Recyclable
Importer address
- Remeo Gelato Ltd,
- Salisbury House,
- London,
- EC2M 5QQ.
Return to
Net Contents
462ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml
|Energy
|857 kJ
|593 kJ
|-
|204 kcal
|141 kcal
|Fat
|8,8 g
|6,1 g
|of which saturates
|5,9 g
|4,1 g
|Carbohydrates
|27 g
|19 g
|of which sugars
|23 g
|16 g
|Fibre
|0,6 g
|0,4 g
|Protein
|3,7 g
|2,6 g
|Salt
|0,09 g
|0,06 g
