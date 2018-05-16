Ben & Jerry's Moophoria Chocolate Cherry Garcia Ice Cream 465Ml

- Energy495kJ 118kcal6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 812 kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate Dairy Ice Cream with Cherries (10%) and chocolatey chunks (4%)
- Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
- Free Grazing with caring dairy
- A Ben & Jerry's Initiative
- Love the original Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia? This twist on that classic comes with more chocolate, fewer calories and less fat. Yes, really. So, what's not to love?
- Ben & Jerry's Moo-phoria Chocolate Cherry Garcia Light ice cream continues a long and sweet history that started way back in 1986. An anonymous fan suggested a flavour called Cherry Garcia to honour Jerry Garcia and his legendary band The Grateful Dead. We loved the idea so much, we got right to work churning it up. Cherry Garcia hit freezer shelves in 1987, and the rest is sweet, sweet history. It's been a long, strange trip, and fans have loved every bite.
- With smooth chocolate ice cream and a steady beat of cherries and chocolatey chunks, this flavour is a low calorie dessert solo that you won't forget in a hurry. After all, when has adding more chocolate to an ice cream flavour ever been a bad idea?! (Never, the answer is never!)
- Ben & Jerry's Moo-phoria Chocolate Cherry Garcia Light ice cream, like all our other low-fat desserts, it's made with Fairtrade Certified cocoa, sugar and vanilla, free-range eggs, plus dairy from our Caring Dairy programme. Plus, it comes in responsibly sourced packaging. Now that's a sweet treat!
- Ben & Jerry's mission is to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our frozen dessert business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers, and neighbours alike
- Ben & Jerry's Moo-phoria Chocolate Cherry Garcia Light ice cream tub
- Chocolate low-fat ice cream packed with cherries and chocolatey chunks
- Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar and vanilla
- Ben & Jerry's ice cream comes in responsibly sourced packaging
- Kosher & Halal certified
- Pack size: 465ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cherries, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Cream (Milk), Cocoa Powder (5%), Free Range Egg Yolk, Coconut Oil, Cherry Juice Concentrate, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cherry Puree Concentrate, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 24%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store at -18°C.Best before end: see bottom of container.
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Unilever House,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7GR.
Return to
- Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
- Free Post ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Phone: 0800 169 6123
- www.benjerry.co.uk
- Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
- Cone Phone: 1850 882 301
- www.benjerry.ie
Net Contents
465ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml = 2 x scoop**
|%* Per 2 x scoop**
|Energy
|812 kJ
|495 kJ
|-
|193 kcal
|118 kcal
|6%
|Fat
|5.6 g
|3.4 g
|5%
|of which saturates
|3.7 g
|2.3 g
|12%
|Carbohydrate
|30 g
|18 g
|7%
|of which sugars
|25 g
|15 g
|17%
|Protein
|4.1 g
|2.5 g
|5%
|Salt
|0.11 g
|0.07 g
|1%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**2x scoop = 100ml = 61g, 465ml/286g = 4.5 x (2x scoop)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020