Paw Patrol Vehicle Pup Ryder 1 Ryder Figure, 1 Vehicle It is time to roll with Ryder on his Rescue ATV Vehicle measures about 11 cm across, figure is

Discover the action-packed Paw Patrol adventure of each vehicle playset. Save the day with this articulated pup and vehicle combination. It's loaded with real working wheels. Your child's imagination will be lit up with pup inspired rescue missions full of friendship, teamwork and bravery. With Paw Patrol there's no job too big and no pup too small. If danger is near just give a yelp, the Paw Patrol is here to help. For ages 3 years and over.

H19.05cm x W21.59cm x D9.53cm

It's time to roll with Ryder on his rescue ATV with real working wheels for push play action Ryder's articulated arms let him remain poseable on and off of his Rescue ATV!

Preparation and Usage

Suitable for ages 3yrs+

Lower age limit

3 Years