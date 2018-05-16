Locitite 2X 3G Gel
- Extra Strength - Not only water and dishwater resistant, but also shock and temperature resistant. Making it ideal for a range of uses
- Transparent - Allowing a natural finish on a range of surfaces, achieving a persistently high quality bond, every time
- Multi-material - This strong adhesive performs well on most materials such as wood, metal, glass, china, paper or plastics* and can be used on large surfaces.
- *except PE/PP
- Repair, fix and save with the convenient & multi-purpose Loctite Super Glue!
- Have you just dropped a precious vase? Or have the children broken their favourite toy? Loctite Super Glue has everything covered. It helps you to easily handle any kind of small daily repair job around the house!
- Providing instant strength, transparent drying technology and an anti-clog cap, this power glue ensures durable, long-lasting and invisible repairs. This practical and transparent glue works on a variety of materials- from wood, rubber, plastic and more - it even works as a leather glue*.Thanks to the precise nozzle, this multi purpose glue is very easy to use and can be simply applied to the smallest surfaces. This repair glue not only promises extra strength repairs but is also shock resistant and serves as a waterproof glue and a heatproof glue, proving reliable for a huge range of requirements and users.
- Before applying, ensure the surfaces you want to bond are clean, dry and close-fitting. Lightly dampen porous surfaces for better adhesion. Simply remove the cap and apply a small quantity of the liquid glue to one surface, press surfaces together immediately and hold them in place until the bond sets. That broken vase will be as good as new in no time at all!
- Product Benefits at a Glance:
- Instant strength in a drop
- Dries transparent for invisible repairs
- Multi-material: metal, leather, china, rubber, wood, plastic* etc.!
- Anti-clog cap & precise nozzle
- Water, dishwasher, shock & temperature resistant
- Technology: Cyanoacrylate liquid formula
- Colour: Transparent
- Format: 2 x 3g Tube
- H16.5cm x W9.8cm x D1.6cm
- Ethyl 2-cyanoacrylace. Warning. Cyanoacrylate. Danger. Bonds skin and eyes in seconds. Keep out of reach of children. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause respiratory irritation. Causes skin irritation. Avoid breathing mist/vapours.
- IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water.
- Dispose of contents/container in accordance with national regulation.
- Flammable
