Diablo Black Cabernet Sauvignon 750Ml

image 1 of Diablo Black Cabernet Sauvignon 750Ml

£ 10.00
£10.00/75cl

Offer

  This is a pact with the extraordinary, allow yourself to be tempted and you will not regret it. This Cabernet Sauvignon has a deep character it is intense and has a strong personality...
  Structured and with an enticing silky character. Black wood, tobacco and a hint of vanilla.
  • Wine of Valle Del Maule, Chile
  Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  This Cabernet Sauvignon has a deep character, it is intense and has a strong personality… Structured and with an enticing silky character. Black wood, tobacco and a hint of vanilla

Region of Origin

Maule Valley

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Viña Concha y Toro SA

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Héctor Urzúa Pistas

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  The grapes were fermented in stainless steel tanks for 12 days and then after passing through barrels, the wine then rested in stainless steel tanks for several months. 50% of the wine was then aged in American Oak barrels and 50% in French Oak Barrels for about 7 months.

History

  Seriousness and tradition give way to a more sophisticated and innovative style. A unique wine, brimming with personality and intrigue.

Regional Information

  DIABLO draws together the celebrated Maule wine region and outstanding knowledge of wine making. Made with grapes picked at the exact moment of ripeness; delicious dark fruit notes; generous, flavoursome, dark, and mysterious.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Chile

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Viña Concha Y Toro S.A.,
  • Nueva Tajamar 481,
  • Torre Norte,
  • Piso 15,
  • Santiago,

Importer address

  • Concha Y Toro UK Ltd,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.
  • VCT Sweden AB,

Return to

  • Concha Y Toro UK Ltd,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

75cl ℮

