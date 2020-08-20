Diablo Black Cabernet Sauvignon 750Ml
Offer
- This is a pact with the extraordinary, allow yourself to be tempted and you will not regret it. This Cabernet Sauvignon has a deep character it is intense and has a strong personality...
- Structured and with an enticing silky character. Black wood, tobacco and a hint of vanilla.
- 10.1 UK Units per bottle
- Wine of Valle Del Maule, Chile
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
Region of Origin
Maule Valley
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.1
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
Viña Concha y Toro SA
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Héctor Urzúa Pistas
Country
Chile
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Cabernet Sauvignon
Vinification Details
- The grapes were fermented in stainless steel tanks for 12 days and then after passing through barrels, the wine then rested in stainless steel tanks for several months. 50% of the wine was then aged in American Oak barrels and 50% in French Oak Barrels for about 7 months.
History
- Seriousness and tradition give way to a more sophisticated and innovative style. A unique wine, brimming with personality and intrigue.
Regional Information
- DIABLO draws together the celebrated Maule wine region and outstanding knowledge of wine making. Made with grapes picked at the exact moment of ripeness; delicious dark fruit notes; generous, flavoursome, dark, and mysterious.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years
Produce of
Produced and bottled in Chile
Name and address
- Produced and bottled by:
- Viña Concha Y Toro S.A.,
- Nueva Tajamar 481,
- Torre Norte,
- Piso 15,
- Santiago,
Importer address
- Concha Y Toro UK Ltd,
- Oxfordshire,
- England,
- OX33 1ER,
- U.K.
- VCT Sweden AB,
Return to
- Concha Y Toro UK Ltd,
- Oxfordshire,
- England,
- OX33 1ER,
- U.K.
Net Contents
75cl ℮
