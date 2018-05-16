Fibre One Birthday Cake 5X24g Pack 120G
Product Description
- High in fibre cake bar with multicoloured coated sugar pieces (10%) and white drizzle (7%).
- 5 individually wrapped brownies / drizzle squares. Deliciously satisfying.
- Irresistibly great taste, Wow!
- All for 90 calories. Guilt-free indulgence.
- High in fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 120G
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Chicory Root Extract, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Multicoloured Coated Sugar Pieces (10%) (Sugar, Palm Fat, Colours (Beetroot Red, Brilliant Blue FCF, Paprika Extract, Lutein, Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls), Thickener (Arabic Gum), Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Tristearate, Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring), Wheat Fibre, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Fructose, Humectant (Glycerol), Water, Sunflower Oil, Egg White Powder, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Lactose (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)
Allergy Information
- May contain Tree Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Preparation and Usage
- When increasing fibre intake do so gradually and remember to drink plenty of water.
Number of uses
Contains 5 portions
Name and address
Return to
- The Fibre One™ Promise:
- We promise delicious taste, higher fibre and convenience. Your comments and questions are welcome.
- Careline: 08000 304 753 (UK) 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- www.fibreone.co.uk
Net Contents
5 x 24g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|1 x Bar (24g)
|%* (24g)
|Energy
|1461 kJ
|351 kJ
|-
|350 kcal
|84 kcal
|4%
|Fat
|10.9 g
|2.6 g
|4%
|of which saturates
|6.2 g
|1.5 g
|7%
|Carbohydrate
|47.6 g
|11.4 g
|4%
|of which sugars
|28.0 g
|6.7 g
|7%
|Fibre
|25.1 g
|6.0 g
|-
|Protein
|2.8 g
|0.7 g
|1%
|Salt
|0.99 g
|0.24 g
|4%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 5 portions
|-
|-
|-
