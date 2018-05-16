By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fibre One Birthday Cake 5X24g Pack 120G

£ 2.89
£24.09/kg

New

1 x Bar (24g)
  • Energy351 kJ 84 kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates1.5g
    7%
  • Sugars6.7g
    7%
  • Salt0.24g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1461 kJ

Product Description

  • High in fibre cake bar with multicoloured coated sugar pieces (10%) and white drizzle (7%).
  • 5 individually wrapped brownies / drizzle squares. Deliciously satisfying.
  • Irresistibly great taste, Wow!
  • All for 90 calories. Guilt-free indulgence.
  • High in fibre
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Why not indulge in our other delicious flavours?
  • Moist Chocolate Fudge Brownies & Luscious Lemon Drizzle Squares
  • Fibre One 90 Calorie 5 Chocolate Fudge Brownies
  • Fibre One 90 Calorie 5 Lemon Drizzle Squares
  • Pack size: 120G
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Chicory Root Extract, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Multicoloured Coated Sugar Pieces (10%) (Sugar, Palm Fat, Colours (Beetroot Red, Brilliant Blue FCF, Paprika Extract, Lutein, Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls), Thickener (Arabic Gum), Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Tristearate, Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring), Wheat Fibre, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Fructose, Humectant (Glycerol), Water, Sunflower Oil, Egg White Powder, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Lactose (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Tree Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • When increasing fibre intake do so gradually and remember to drink plenty of water.

Number of uses

Contains 5 portions

Name and address

  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • The Fibre One™ Promise:
  • We promise delicious taste, higher fibre and convenience. Your comments and questions are welcome.
  • Careline: 08000 304 753 (UK) 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • www.fibreone.co.uk
Net Contents

5 x 24g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 x Bar (24g)%* (24g)
Energy 1461 kJ351 kJ
-350 kcal84 kcal4%
Fat 10.9 g2.6 g4%
of which saturates 6.2 g1.5 g7%
Carbohydrate 47.6 g11.4 g4%
of which sugars 28.0 g6.7 g7%
Fibre 25.1 g6.0 g-
Protein 2.8 g0.7 g1%
Salt 0.99 g0.24 g4%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains 5 portions---

